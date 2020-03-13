Trump declares the coronavirus pandemic is a national emergency

%MINIFYHTML1dab36a1cd1a355abdbcd82137f38daf11% %MINIFYHTML1dab36a1cd1a355abdbcd82137f38daf12%

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic as a national emergency, as Washington struggles to provide aid to Americans and officials compete to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said: "I am officially declaring a national emergency." He said the emergency would open $ 50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

Trump said he was also giving emergency authorities to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals "flexibility,quot; in treating patients.

Trump spoke as negotiations continue between the White House and Congress about an aid package, but there was no announcement of a breakthrough, as House Democrats prepare to vote on their own measure on Friday.

President Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that the House would approve her coronavirus aid package, imploring the Trump administration and congressional Republicans to "put families first,quot; by supporting the effort to provide Americans relief as officials They compete to slow the spread of the outbreak.

The Democratic House leader spoke from the speaker's balcony on Capitol Hill before 3 p.m. New conference at the White House as Washington's power centers were closed to visitors.

"Our nation, our great nation, has faced crisis before," Pelosi said. “And each time, thanks to the courage and optimism of the American people, we have prevailed. Now, working together, we will prevail once again. ”

Trump has yet to publicly endorse the package, making its outcome uncertain in Congress, as he prepares his own response, which was still evolving in the hours leading up to his press conference.

Trump is ready to invoke emergency powers to deal with the crisis, according to two people familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity. However, it was still unclear what mechanism Trump would use to free up additional federal resources for testing and treatment, as well as helping those struggling with the economic consequences.

Trump announced his White House event with a tweet: "Topic: CoronaVirus!"

Pelosi and the Trump administration have been working to finish a coronavirus aid package, which stalled when Republicans refused to sign without the backing of the president.

At the heart of the package is the free virus test and guaranteed sick pay for workers who are taking time off from their jobs, along with an infusion of dollars to manage unemployment benefits and drive food programs to children, families and the elderly.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, whom Trump turned to to negotiate for the administration, have entered into 24-hour negotiations.

But Republican leaders in Congress slowed the deal, wanting assurances that Trump would publicly endorse the deal before signing it before any vote, according to a top congressional aide not authorized to discuss private talks and speak on condition of anonymity.

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, the minority leader of the House, snuggled up with Mnuchin and Trump at the White House.

"We can only beat this outbreak if we have a precise determination of its scale and scope, so that we can search for the precise science-based answer that is necessary to put families first," Pelosi said.

The White House is under enormous pressure, dealing with the crisis on multiple fronts as it increasingly invaded the President.

The virus has spread alarmingly throughout American life, sending financial markets into a dangerous slump and closing schools and sporting events and limiting everyday interactions in communities across the country.

The federal task force of the administration handling the crisis was working furiously to break a bottleneck in the nation's ability to detect the new virus and weigh what kind of emergency powers Trump would need to invoke to provide necessary assistance to overwhelmed state and local governments.

And a personal health scare intensified as White House officials worked to determine the exposure level of the president and senior aides to various foreign officials who have since tested positive for the virus.

In a welcome announcement, the administration said Friday it would award $ 1.3 million to two companies trying to develop rapid COVID-19 tests that could detect in one hour whether a person is positive for the new coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with minor illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to overcome.

Earlier on Friday, Mnuchin sounded an optimistic note. "I think we are very close to achieving this," he said in an appearance on CNBC.

On COVID-19 disease, Mnuchin warned that "people must understand that the numbers will go up before they go down."

Pelosi and Mnuchin continued their constant phone calls through the city during a tense morning of negotiations to reaffirm and save the emerging deal, which is widely supported by Democrats and some members of the business community seeking safety.

Providing sick wages to workers is a crucial element of federal efforts to stop the rapid spread of the infection. Authorities warn that the nation's health system could quickly become overwhelmed with seriously ill patients, as happened suddenly in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the virus.

The ability to ensure that paychecks continue to flow, for people who stay home as a preventive measure or because they feel sick or care about others, can help assure Americans that they will not fall into financial difficulties.

"We are in an emergency and we are trying to respond as quickly as we can," said Nita Lowey, DN.Y., Chair of the House Appropriations Committee on Representatives, as lawmakers entered and left Pelosi's office on Friday.

The possible deal between Congress and the White House would culminate a tumultuous week in which Washington struggled for a comprehensive response to an outbreak that is testing the nation's political, financial, and health systems.

Trump has struggled to show that he is at the forefront of the crisis, after giving conflicting descriptions of what the United States is doing to combat the virus.

The House's aid package is based on a $ 8.3 billion emergency measure passed last week.

Pelosi promised that a third coronavirus package will be released soon, though the House will leave Washington on Friday for a pre-scheduled recess. That move will include more aggressive measures to boost the US economy. That economists fear it has already fallen into recession.

But there is little appetite within either party for Trump's proposal to suspend collection of the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax. States are already clamoring for tax relief from Washington as the virus threatens their budgets.

The coronavirus crisis also became personal to Trump and some members of Congress.

The president, his daughter Ivanka, Attorney General William Barr and lawmakers are among those who have been in contact with others who have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, now isolated in a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, had returned to Sydney from Washington, where he met Barr and Ivanka Trump last week.

White House officials have not responded to questions about whether administration officials intend to be tested or quarantined.

Barr, meanwhile, was staying home on Friday, though "he felt great and showed no symptoms," according to his spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. She said the CDC did not recommend the tests at this time.

Also, a few days after meeting with Trump and Senator Rick Scott, Florida, at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort, the president of Brazil's chief of communications, Fábio Wajngarten, tested positive for coronavirus. Scott said he was isolating himself. Trump, 73, said he was not concerned.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was also at the Trump club over the weekend, joined a growing list of lawmakers who chose to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure. He announced on Friday that he also met with the Australian official who has now tested positive. And Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who had previously isolated himself after possible exposure at a conservative conference in Washington, said Friday that he met with a Spanish official and is now in quarantine.

Lawmakers on both sides expressed alarm at the US response. And especially because of the small number of patients that have been evaluated.

"Basically, in my opinion, we are flying blind," said Rep. Susie Lee, a Nev Democrat.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, in several television interviews on Friday, said that more evidence will be available in the coming week, but that officials should not wait before trying to mitigate the effects of the virus. .

"We will have many more tests in the future, but don't wait for the tests to be done," Fauci said on "Up News Info This Morning." School closings and similar measures, he said, are "generally an appropriate approach."

"We are at a critical point now when we seek to reduce the increase in cases to make sure it's a hill, not a mountain," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America,quot; ​​show.

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Alan Fram, Lauran Neergaard, Martin Crutsinger, Laurie Kellman, Michael Balsamo and Kevin Freking in Washington and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

