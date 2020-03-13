Trump declares national emergency as coronavirus crisis deepens | USA News

%MINIFYHTMLfa7394fe444000531166cada2af9281811% %MINIFYHTMLfa7394fe444000531166cada2af9281812%

As the coronavirus pandemic sank into the fabric of American public life, United States President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday to provide more money to combat a pandemic that has killed 41 people in the U.S.

"I am an officer declaring a national emergency," he said from the White House rose garden.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLfa7394fe444000531166cada2af9281813% %MINIFYHTMLfa7394fe444000531166cada2af9281814%

The declaration of a national emergency, a little-used presidential power, allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help state and local governments and coordinate the nation's response to the crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLfa7394fe444000531166cada2af9281815% %MINIFYHTMLfa7394fe444000531166cada2af9281816%

Trump said the statement would free up to $ 50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

Trump said he was also giving emergency authorities to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals "flexibility,quot; in treating patients.

The move follows an unprecedented cascade of closings this week, from sports events to museums to workplaces, aimed at limiting large public gatherings to help curb the rapid virus.

From the lack of evidence to an initial minimization of the threat, the Trump administration has faced harsh criticism for its response to the virus.

On Friday, Trump announced that the United States will "vastly increase,quot; its testing capacity.

Among the steps to follow was a public-private partnership to create test drive options. However, Trump said that US authorities do not want people to get a coronavirus test if they do not need it.

"It is totally unnecessary," Trump said. He added: "This will pass."

Trump said the administration planned to announce details of the testing options Sunday night, including an evaluation website where people could go to see if they should be tested and how to get tested.

Dr. Debbie Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, speaks as United States President Donald Trump and other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force listen at a press conference on COVID -19 (Saul Loeb / AFP)

New York had already said it would begin coronavirus screening in New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City where authorities have established a "containment zone,quot; of one mile around an infection point.

"It's safer to keep them in your car, it's less exposure overall," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Friday.

Coronavirus has particularly affected the states of New York, California, and Washington, but all but a few states have reported cases of respiratory disease.

The death toll exceeds 41

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA (CDC) reported 1,678 cases of coronavirus in the US on Friday. The US, an increase of 414 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths increased from five to 41. The CDC count includes 49 cases among people repatriated from Japan and Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. Since then it has spread to more than 130 countries and territories, infecting more than 138,000 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

In all EE. Shoppers preparing to take refuge in their mass stores en masse to stock up on food supplies and other essentials like toilet paper, cookies, pasta and paper towels as concerns about the coronavirus fueled fears of shortages.

When Trump made an emergency declaration, a package of aid from Congress to limit the economic damage of the crisis was left in the balance.

Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, had previously said they were close to a deal after negotiating overnight with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's key person on the matter.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that the House would approve her coronavirus aid package, imploring the Trump administration and congressional Republicans to "put families first,quot; by supporting the effort to bring relief to Americans.

The House Democratic leader spoke from the speaker's balcony on Capitol Hill before Trump's White House press conference, as the power centers of Washington, DC, were closed to visitors.

"Our nation, our great nation, has faced crisis before," Pelosi said. "And each time, thanks to the courage and optimism of the American people, we have prevailed. Now, working together, we will prevail again."

Republicans said they were waiting for the president to give his approval and had not yet agreed. Without his support, the measure could stagnate in the Senate.

Trump said Friday that he did not believe Democrats were giving enough as part of his package.

Mnuchin has proposed a variety of tax breaks, while Democrats called for expanding the safety net to help those who may lose their jobs as schools close, sports stadiums are left empty, and airlines cancel flights.