Tribeca Film Festival becomes the last major event affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Although the dates of the event miss the statewide ban on meetings of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, co-founder Jane Rosenthal notes that "they are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public."

Robert de NiroThe Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed after the state ban on gatherings of more than 500 people by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The event was to take place from April 15 to 26, without the governor's ban until April 12, but organizers have chosen not to take risks, according to the deadline.

In a statement to the media, Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO, Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal writes: "We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation of the September 11 attacks. 2001. We were determined to overcome our fear and anxiety by uniting. It is in our DNA to march forward as we care about our community. "

"We made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement that events of 500 or more are banned due to the spread of the new coronavirus. We are committed to ensure the health and safety of the public while supporting our friends, filmmakers, and storytellers who see Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to the public. We will shortly be contacting you with our plans. "