Trey Mancini undergoes colon cancer surgery, Orioles announce

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini underwent surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, the club announced.

The Orioles called the operation "successful,quot; but added that the laboratory results and the timeline for its recovery will not be known until next week.

Mancini, who turns 28 on March 18, left the team on Sunday to deal with what the Orioles called a "non-baseball medical procedure." The cancerous tumor was discovered during a colonoscopy last week, the team said.

Through the Orioles, Mancini expressed his thanks to all who had helped him since the cancer diagnosis.

"The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely difficult week that much better," he said, according to the team's launch on Twitter.

Support continued from teammates and Orioles general manager Mike Elias.

Mancini became a central player for the Orioles' rebuilding in 2019 with a diagonal line of .291 / .364 / .535, 35 home runs and 97 RBIs.