Toya Johnson is dreaming of a Vacay: see her sweet photos from her last trip

Toya Johnson has a vacation on his mind during these dark times that we are seeing these days. He had a short vacation not too long ago that he arranged for one of his friends, and Toya seems to want to go back there.

She shared a couple of photos on her social media account from the tropical location she's dreamy about.

The truth is that these days it's getting pretty tough on vacation, as the coronavirus is spreading across the world at a really fast rate, and more states are closing their borders.

People who have already booked their vacations may have to cancel if the situation does not improve soon. We just have to wait and see how this goes.

Anyway, look at the photos Toya shared on her social media account.

A male admirer poured out on Toya and said, "@toyajohnson, a prey so beautiful she should have been your husband first! SMH 🤦‍♂️", while someone else praised her braids: "So beautiful‼ ️😍 I love your @toyajohnson hair. "

Someone else posted this: to @toyajohnson, what type of hair did you wear? My daughter graduates in June and wants me to do this style for her. "

Another follower had the following curiosity: "When will you replace the weight no more @toyajohnson,quot;.

Another sponsor posted these questions, but Toya has yet to answer: to @toyajohnson beautiful photos! May I ask if your hair came out like this before installation, or were they created one by one? I really want a little, but I'm scared because my hair is very fine and a little thing could break it. Also, are they crocheted or made in singles? "

It seems Toya was very successful with this hairstyle that she has been sporting for a while.

A follower wrote: "I always had a great crush, but I know you married with a lot of love and respect and with solid AF."

Ad

Do you like this look that Toya has been flaunting for a while?



Post views:

8