Tom Hanks' son Chet shoots Fan saying he should have coronavirus instead of his father

The 29-year-old actor / rapper lashes out at the Tom fanatic who wants Chet to be the one to catch the virus instead of the Oscar-winning actor, prompting the fan to apologize.

Tom Hanks He is so loved by many Americans and his fans around the world that the news that he contracted the coronavirus came as a great surprise. A person recently visited Instagram to express their concern, but ended up offending the actor's son. Chet Hanks for making him a bad wish.

Said user posted on his Instagram Stories: "@coronavirus PLEASE take @chethanx instead WE CANNOT lose Tom Hanks." Without taking it as a joke, Chet shot the fan back by direct message, "F ** k you b *** h."

Said fan clearly did not mean any harm with his post as he later expressed his regret for upsetting Chet. Sharing a screenshot of Chet's alleged response to his story, he wrote about it: "Omg, I'm sorry, I really love Tom Hanks. Sending your family's healing and love."

Chet Hanks lashes out at the Tom Hanks fan wishing him sick instead of his father.

Tom announced on Wednesday March 11 that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 while staying in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's film about Elvis presley. Explaining her conditions, she shared: "We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too." Tom added that he and Rita, both 63, follow the country's health protocols and "will be evaluated, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require."

Chet later visited his own Instagram page to assure fans that his parents "are fine" and "not even sick" despite being affected by the disease. "Yes, it's true, my parents contracted coronavirus. Crazy," he said in a video, which was released shortly after Tom released his statement. "They are not concerned about that. They are not stumbling, but they are obviously taking the necessary health precautions." He also implored people to remain calm, saying, "I don't think it's something to worry about too much about."

Colin Hanks, who is Tom's son with his ex-wife Samantha Lewes, also referred to his father's condition on Instagram. "We are very grateful for the great support from everyone," said the first.Fargo"Star wrote in a post on Thursday, March 12." My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and they are doing well (and in a good mood) under the circumstances. "He added:" Despite the fact that I am in LA and shelter I have not seen them in over 3 weeks, we have I've been in constant contact and I'm sure they will make a full recovery. "

Tom himself has shared an update on his own account, posting a photo of himself and Rita from isolation. "@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone at Down Under who takes such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and we are isolated, so we don't pass it on to anyone else," he wrote in the caption.

He continued: "There are those who can cause a very serious illness. We take it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and others, right?"

The "Stain"Star concluded his message with," Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx, "citing his iconic line from the 1992 World War II Baseball League women's movie" A League of Its Own. "