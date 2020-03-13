Tom Hanks' son Chet says parents are fine after coronavirus diagnosis and tells fans to stay calm

%MINIFYHTML7fe00f71e99dc14efbc76f9948cf077411% %MINIFYHTML7fe00f71e99dc14efbc76f9948cf077412%

Although he admits that it is "crazy" that his actor, father and mother, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the disease, Chet Hanks says there is nothing to worry about too much because his parents "are not even that sick."

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilsonthe son of Chet Hanks also known as Chester Hanks She has used her social media account to update her parents' condition after they both tested positive for coronavirus. The 29-year-old visited Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, to assure everyone that his parents "are fine" despite being affected by the disease.

"Invite everyone. Yes, it's true, my parents contracted coronaviruses. Crazy," the video opened, which was released shortly after Tom released his statement. "They're both in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie there. I just hung up on them."

Assuring that his parents "are not even that sick," he added, "they are not worried about it. They are not stumbling, but they are obviously taking the necessary health precautions." He also implored people to remain calm, saying, "I don't think it's something to worry about too much about."

"I appreciate everyone's concern and good wishes," he said to his followers and admirers of his famous parents, before concluding, "I think everything will be fine. I appreciate it. Everyone stay safe there. Much love."

Tom announced earlier Wednesday that he and Rita have tested positive for COVID-19 while remaining in Australia for the untitled Baz Luhrmann pre-production. Elvis presley movie for Warner Bros. He explained his symptoms: "We felt a little tired, as if we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Mild fevers too."

Confirming the diagnosis, Tom said: "To get things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive." The "Stain"Star said he and Rita, both 63, are following the country's health protocols and" will be evaluated, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. "

Since then, people have turned to Twitter to voice their concerns, with Whitney Cummings Among one of them "It is as if I chose the celebrity that mattered most to us," the actress tweeted after the actor's diagnosis. She added in a separate post: "I mean, Tom Hanks is who would play the guy in the Coronavirus movie."