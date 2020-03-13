Tom Hanks announces that he and Rita Wilson have coronaviruses while in Australia

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Following the health protocols in the country, the actor of & # 39; A beautiful day in the neighborhood & # 39; and his wife are being watched and isolated after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Up News Info –

Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson they're down with coronavirus. The married celebrity couple have tested positive for the disease during their stay in Australia for the untitled Baz Luhrmann pre-production. Elvis presley movie for Warner Bros.

The two-time Academy Award winner issued a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, to explain the conditions for him and his wife. "Hello friends. Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too," he shared, before confirming the Diagnosis, "To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive."

%MINIFYHTMLdf567ceff5ca082380aa5799fdc561da11% %MINIFYHTMLdf567ceff5ca082380aa5799fdc561da12%

Tom said he and Rita, both 63, follow the country's health protocols and "will be evaluated, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires." He promised to "keep the world published and up-to-date," before signing with a message for people to "take care of yourself!"

<br />

In light of Tom's diagnosis, Warner Bros. also released a statement via Deadline. It read: "We have been made aware that a member of our Elvis film company, which is currently in pre-production on The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)."

"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have been in direct contact with the person," he continued. "The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works at our productions around the world. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment "

Tom is cast as Colonel Tom Parker's former manager Elvis Presley in the upcoming movie. It is slated to open in American theaters on October 1, 2021.