Tom Hanks addresses isolation fans after he and his wife have had a positive coronavirus test

As you probably already know, legend Tom Hanks and his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus while they were in Australia. Tom and Rita Wilson have been isolated in stable condition at an Australian hospital.

The World Health Organization has declared that the coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic.

Tom promised his fans that he would keep them informed of his and his wife's condition. This is what he recently posted on his social media account:

& # 39; Hello people. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone down here who takes such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and we are isolated, so we do not pass it on to anyone else. There are those who can cause a very serious illness. We are taking it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this by following expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx, "Tom captioned his post.

Someone said: Ambos They are both an inspiration! We cannot control what happens to us or certain events in the world, but we can control how we respond to each event. And I love how you respond with love, gratitude and hope 🙏🙏❤️ ’

A follower posted this: "A League of Its Own,quot; is one of my favorite movies. And thanks for the update! ❤️ ’

Sharon Stone posted: "It's hard to be an example all the time, guys! My heart, friendship and compassion for you ♥ ️love SHARON’.

One person posted: ‘Don't cry in baseball 😂 I love that movie. I could look again today. I hope you both feel better soon. "

Another follower said: ‘Thank you for those reassuring words. I'm glad to hear that you are both in a good mood and that the Australians look after us! Both of you will be fine, and it is people like you who bring some kind of normality to the ridiculous state of affairs in which the world finds itself today. Panic and misinformation are rampant. Thanks for being the way you are. 😘 ’

Stay tuned for more information on Tom and his wife. Let's just send good vibes and prayers to the family.



