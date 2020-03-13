Toilet paper, canned food: what explains buying coronavirus panic | News

%MINIFYHTML8eb50cb5b4a4c48f7f8af5d6f2d0ab3911% %MINIFYHTML8eb50cb5b4a4c48f7f8af5d6f2d0ab3912%

First it was the masks, then the hand sanitizers. It now appears that the new coronavirus outbreak is making people rush to stock up on, among other things, an essential item: toilet paper.

Shelves have been emptied around the world. In Australia, a newspaper usefully printed eight additional pages as a "backup roll." Fights have broken out, cars have piled up, and in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, most supermarkets have imposed a limit to limit the number of rolls a person could buy.

%MINIFYHTML8eb50cb5b4a4c48f7f8af5d6f2d0ab3913% %MINIFYHTML8eb50cb5b4a4c48f7f8af5d6f2d0ab3914%

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML8eb50cb5b4a4c48f7f8af5d6f2d0ab3915% %MINIFYHTML8eb50cb5b4a4c48f7f8af5d6f2d0ab3916%

Nicknamed #ToiletPaperPanic and #ToiletPaperApocalypse online, there is no shortage of videos capturing the massive hysteria that has spread worldwide as the shelves are cleared. Canned goods, water bottles, and pasta shelves have also been emptied.

So why do we see panic buying around the world?

"Panic buying and hoarding supplies is obviously not desirable, but it is understandable, particularly when people see images of cities, regions and even entire countries locked up." Michael Baker, pThe professor of public health at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand, told Al Jazeera.

While the panic purchase was not seen in response to the most recent influenza pandemic in 2009, Baker said the ongoing crisis is similar to a behavioral response during a natural disaster.

"The difference this time is that people now see COVID-19 as a real threat, one that will last for months, and they may not have confidence in the authorities to contain it."

Shelves have been emptied around the world as the virus continues to spread. (Johanna Geron / Reuters)

Insufficient information about the new coronavirus is also playing a factor in people's response, while current measures taken by authorities do not appear to have reassured the masses.

Sense of control

"We are poor in learning and good in forgetting. No one alive today has seen a global pandemic of this severity. Current measures to manage this pandemic are not sufficient in most countries," Baker said.

"Now we see that the world is divided into those countries that contain this pandemic, in particular China, Singapore and South Korea, and those that do not."

Anxiety about a return to a sense of control is another factor behind widespread panic, experts said.

"We don't know how long it will last, we don't know much about the virus, it's something new and we're learning something new about it." Dimitrios Tsivrikos, a consumer and business psychologist at University College London, told Al Jazeera.

"Consumers are trying to gain control and panic buying is essentially our attempt to control a situation. It is very important to feel that we are at least doing something, we are being proactive and panic buying is exactly that," he said.

Tsivrikos said cConsumers are also in a position where they receive global news, look at other countries, for example Italy, at the lockout, and compare it to local news and the directions they are receiving, thus creating a sense of additional uncertainty. .

But is our good connectivity and increased awareness a good thing, or does it fuel the growing anxiety among people?

Social media

"While established media organizations may be trying to cover the outbreak in a measured way, that is no longer the only source from which we consume information. Certain statements read online can aggravate anxiety. While social media is a great place for entertainment, consumers should be cautious of receiving their news from there, "said Tsivrikos.

The impact of social media is mixed, Baker added. "It is good to connect people and give them a voice, but it also dilutes the messages of key health agencies with many unskilled voices. Now they are all experts."

"If you think about it, people are entering the markets, they are looking for bulk, high-volume items that last longer. They want to grab the largest items possible: toilet paper is one of those," Tsivrikos said.

"That, added to the fact that it's low value, means you don't need to think about it much. You tell yourself that at some point I'll have to use it, so I might as well get a lot of it." , especially since the duration is uncertain. "

While panic buying can give consumers a sense of control and help them control anxiety, experts said it could also disrupt the supply chain.

"We don't have an unlimited supply, so if we buy things disproportionately, others who need that item right away won't be able to find it," Tsivrikos said.

Most patients recover

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, warning that while it had "alarming levels of spread and severity," it also witnessed "alarming levels of inaction,quot; by authorities.

"Technically, COVID-19 has been a pandemic for several weeks," public health professor Michael Baker told Al Jazeera. "The WHO calling you one now makes no difference."

Baker said the WHO's January 30 announcement, declaring coronavirus PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern) essentially meant that it was a global health emergency.

More than 132,000 people have been infected worldwide and the death toll is close to 5,000.

However, the WHO said the vast majority of coronavirus patients recover – those with mild illness within two weeks, while those with more severe symptoms may require three to six weeks.

According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 66,000 coronavirus patients have so far recovered.