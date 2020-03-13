Today you have virtual thanks for those affected by the coronavirus

Today is helping fans send a little love to those affected by the coronavirus.
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Y Craig Melvin announced a new initiative called "#WithYouToday,quot; on Friday's morning show episode.
"Maybe you have a friend or relative who is sick or in quarantine and you can't travel, you want to go to a birthday party or a wedding. Well, we want to help you send a message," Kotb explained. . "So send us your photos, send us your videos, maybe a little bit about that person and let us say hi. We'd love to do that."
The 55-year-old presenter, who helped brainstorm the idea, explained that participants should also include the hashtag #WithYouToday "because we are with you."
Earlier this week, NBC News announced the decision to suspend live hearings for Today Y Today with Hoda and Jenna and their friends.
"The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," said a company statement. "As a precautionary measure, starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, we have decided to suspend live hearings for Today Y Today with Hoda and Jenna and their friends. Under the guidance of New York City officials, the company hopes to do its part to help decrease the transmission rate in our communities. Our shows will continue to film on their regular schedule and currently there will be no impact on broadcast dates. "
Today It is not the only program to suspend live hearings. See what happens live with Andy Cohen, Good morning america, The view, Living with Kelly and Ryan, Wheel of Fortune Y Danger! they all have, too. the Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon Y Late night with seth meyers have also suspended production, and The Wendy Williams Show has put production on hold.
Watch the video to learn more about the #WithYouToday initiative.
(E! And NBC News are part of NBCUniversal.)
Watch ME! News Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLda69f1f7992872d1fa5a13600315b56513%