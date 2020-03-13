Home Entertainment TIDAL canceled listening parties for Jay Electronica's debut album on coronavirus

Fans and the media were disappointed Thursday night after Roc Nation revealed that their listening parties, scheduled to take place in three cities across the country, were canceled.

"At TIDAL, the health and well-being of our employees, members and artist-partners is our top priority," reads the statement according to HipHopDX. "Based on guidance from health officials and the growing impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) across the country, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all listening events tonight for & # 39; A Written Testimony & # 39; from Jay Electronica. "

