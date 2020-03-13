TIDAL canceled listening parties for Jay Electronica's debut album on coronavirus

Fans and the media were disappointed Thursday night after Roc Nation revealed that their listening parties, scheduled to take place in three cities across the country, were canceled.

"At TIDAL, the health and well-being of our employees, members and artist-partners is our top priority," reads the statement according to HipHopDX. "Based on guidance from health officials and the growing impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) across the country, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all listening events tonight for & # 39; A Written Testimony & # 39; from Jay Electronica. "

They added that canceled events would not delay album release:

"We know that the artist and our members were eager for this event; we did too," the statement concluded, "and we will listen to the album along with everyone else once it is available on TIDAL. Thank you to all of our members for your understanding."

Please transmit written testimony below.