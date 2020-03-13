"This Won't Be Easy,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD has joined the growing list of North Texas school districts to extend spring break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 15 other districts (McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Cedar Hill, Celina, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lovejoy, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper, Rockwall and Wylie ISD) will be closed next week, March 16 . twenty)

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner released a letter to the community saying in part:

"After consulting with Tarrant County Public Health and following many conversations with community leaders and other superintendents about the impact of the Coronavirus, we will extend the Fort Worth ISD Spring Break by at least two weeks. We are aware that closing our schools presents a challenge for families with young children and for parents who must now find ways to provide childcare. We also know that many of our students depend on the healthy breakfast and lunch they eat at school. However, the risk of contracting COVID-19 – for children and family members or employees who have underlying health conditions – is too great. This will not be easy. We are looking for ways to mitigate some of these circumstances. School administrators and teachers will continue to work to serve our children even though school is not in session. "

Scribner said they will cancel all student and employee trips, as well as sporting events. The third Annual Equity Summit that took place next Saturday, March 21 at Texas Wesleyan University is canceled.

In addition, he encouraged students and staff not to gather in large groups related to the annual César Chávez / Dolores Huerta Day of Service on Monday, March 23.