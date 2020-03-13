This new gaming phone has better specs than the Galaxy S20 and is much cheaper: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLd90466489ee8fc9343aa8967a3348af211% %MINIFYHTMLd90466489ee8fc9343aa8967a3348af212%

A new Nubia gaming phone features Galaxy S20 grade specs for a more affordable price.

The Red Magic 5G comes with 5G support, as well as some unique features, including an 144Hz, air-cooled interior.

The gaming phone is available in China at the moment, with prices ranging from around $ 540 to up to $ 740 for the more expensive transparent version.

Galaxy S20 phones have incredible specs, especially the Ultra version, which features up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. But they are also much more expensive than expected. They are all 5G devices, so the cheapest Galaxy S20 costs $ 999. But many Samsung competitors are ready to launch rival Galaxy S20s that have almost the same specs, included 5G support, and much better prices. The latest such device is a gaming phone that can be difficult to find in stores.

That's the Red Magic 5G phone manufactured by the ZTE Nubia subsidiary. The phone launched in China, where it went on sale at prices starting at around $ 540 (8GB / 128GB) and up to $ 740 (16GB / 256GB), according to xda-developers

Image Source: Nubia

Like the Galaxy S20, the Red Magic 5G features a Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G support, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, a massive 6.65-inch Full HD OLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6 support, and A 4,500 mAh battery. The phone features faster wired charging (55 W), and the display has an even better refresh rate than S20 phones. We're considering 144Hz compared to 120Hz for Samsung, along with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

On the front of the camera, the Red Magic 5G might not be as formidable as Samsung, with a triple-lens camera on the back: 64-megapixel main camera with Sony sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and 2 megapixel macro lens. At the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

But the Red Magic 5G is a gaming phone, which means it has some additional features that are not available on most Android devices. We are seeing capacitive shoulder buttons in the corners as well as active cooling via a rotating fan. That's right, this phone allows air to enter to cool the internal components.

Image Source: Nubia

The new phone also comes with RGB LEDs on the back and pins to connect to an external cradle that can recharge the phone and offer ethernet connectivity.

Finally, the phone has a colorful back design that makes it clear that this is not a normal smartphone, it is a gaming device. The phone will also come with a transparent back version, which is slightly more expensive.

While the new Nubia phone is available in China, it is unclear when it will launch in other countries.

Image Source: Nubia