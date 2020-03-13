This new exoplanet is so hot it rains liquid metal – BGR

%MINIFYHTML6e27944b99744f6fba202d8d49aa23a311% %MINIFYHTML6e27944b99744f6fba202d8d49aa23a312%

Astronomers detected a distant exoplanet with iron rain.

Iron vaporizes due to high daytime temperatures and then condenses into rain as it progresses to the cooler night side, turning into rain.

The planet is 640 light years from Earth and was studied with ESO's Very Large Telescope.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Scientists have discovered a new exoplanet with a particularly extreme weather shape. The planet is believed to have frequent rains, but the material that falls from the heavens is not water … it is liquid iron. The planet is known as WASP-76b, and it is totally wild.

The mechanism by which this iron rain occurs is possible due to the incredibly high temperatures of the planet. On the day side, the researchers believe that temperatures can rise to a whopping 2,400 degrees Celsius, while the night side is significantly cooler.

%MINIFYHTML6e27944b99744f6fba202d8d49aa23a313% %MINIFYHTML6e27944b99744f6fba202d8d49aa23a314%

Extremely high temperatures on the day side can vaporize metals, but when those gases are carried by the wind to the dark side, the slight cooling causes iron to form liquid droplets that then rain down from above. Despite being colder on the night side of the planet, temperatures are still scorching and hovering around 1,500 degrees Celsius, meaning the liquid metal falling from the sky would be very uncomfortable.

%MINIFYHTML6e27944b99744f6fba202d8d49aa23a315% %MINIFYHTML6e27944b99744f6fba202d8d49aa23a316%

"You could say this planet rains at night, except it rains iron," said David Ehrenreich, lead author of the study, in a statement. Ehrenreich and his team were able to make this determination based on observations of the transition area between night and the sides of the planet.

When the afternoon transition occurs, iron vapor is detectable in the planet's atmosphere. "Surprisingly, however, we don't see the iron vapor in the morning," says Ehrenreich. The only possible explanation is that the iron in the atmosphere condenses and falls back to the surface in the form of rain.

"Atomic iron does not absorb starlight (when morning comes). Therefore, iron must condense during its journey through the night side, "the researchers write in a new article published in Nature.

WASP-76b is located about 640 light years from Earth, so there is no way we can visit it with current technology. However, the power of the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory makes it possible to detect this wonder of nature from afar.

As scientists continue to look out into space for never-before-seen planets orbiting distant stars, it's tempting to imagine that a life-support world is just waiting for us to find it. While it is true that several potentially habitable planets have been seen in recent years, most of the time we are learning that the cosmos is full of worlds like WASP-76b, amazing planets that are fun to think about but would not want to visit.

Image source: ESO / M. Kornmesser