This could be the PS5 user interface of your dreams – BGR

Sony has not scheduled any PlayStation 5 announcement events, nor has it released any new PS5 details this year. Comparatively, Microsoft revealed a few days ago the main features and characteristics of the Xbox Series X.

The PS5's design and full spec sheet aren't the only thing gamers might be eagerly waiting for. The console's new user interface should also be an exciting feature on PS5.

Some gamers have created PS5 user interface concepts based on some of Sony's existing PS5 ads, as well as other apps that give users quick access to content.

You may be wondering if Sony has announced anything about any plans to introduce the PlayStation 5, but the answer is the same. Sony is not ready to tell us anything new about the console, and Microsoft is the big winner of this set. Sony may have been the first to reveal the name of its next generation console, it was not going to be anything other than PS5, and some of its specifications. But Microsoft took first place when it comes to showcasing the actual design of the new Xbox Series X and revealing most of its specs. However, Microsoft has not told us everything about the Xbox Series X, nor has it shown us everything. We still need to know how much storage is on board on the new Xbox and what the rear ports can do. Not to mention that the new Xbox user interface is also missing in action.

While Sony might be taking its time with the PS5 reveal, we've seen plenty of spec leaks so far, as well as a number of Sony game patents telling us that Sony has big plans in mind for the future of gaming. We've also seen many cool PS5 designs from PlayStation fans who have tried to imagine what the next-gen console would look like. With that in mind, it only makes sense to see PS5 user interface concepts pop up. After all, the PlayStation 5 user interface is obviously more important and exciting than the physical design of the console.

A great PS5 user interface should provide as much information as possible about the console and games you are about to play, while eliminating all unnecessary clutter. It should also provide quick access to other entertainment applications that you may want to install on the PS5, such as music and video streaming services. And it should look beautiful and more polished than before. After all, the PS5 has been in development for seven years, and it absolutely needs to surprise fans with a new user interface.

Two Redditors (via Reverse) tried to create PS5 user interface concepts that meet these needs, using features that are already in use in some applications and taking into account some of the few details that Sony has provided about the PlayStation user interface. First is Archy_Fire, whose PS5 concept imagines a user interface similar to what you'd find on Netflix and other streaming apps. Users will be able to explore the games they are currently playing and get useful information about each title at a glance.

In the example, the PS5 tells you that you are playing Cyberpunk 2077, and you have completed 43% of the game in almost 17 hours. The user interface also reveals that the game needs 80GB of storage on Play Store mode, apparently suggesting that you could get rid of parts of the games if you're not interested in them. If this sounds like a familiar feature, it's because Sony already confirmed it a few months ago. PS5 system architect Mark Cerny said in an interview in October that the PS5 will feature modular storage that will allow you to install only the content you want to play. "Rather than treating games as one big block of data," Cerny said. "We are allowing more accurate access to data."

TheRokieHD & # 39; s The video concept of the PS5 user interface is even better. As with the previous UI mockup, the one below also features a Netflix-inspired home screen where players can select what to play next. The items on the screen will show statistics about your current game sessions, your progress and information about the game. The screen will also tell you how much storage you need for a title.

The user interface is inspired by something different that Cerny said about the console user interface when it comes to games. "Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of combinable activities in real time," he said. "Single player games will provide information such as what missions you could do and what rewards you could receive for completing them, and all those options will be visible in the user interface. As a player, you just jump straight into whatever you want. "

The concept also imagines what it would be like to play a game and shows additional applications that you may want to have installed on the PS5, in addition to the games. The list includes apps like YouTube, Netflix, Disney +, and Spotify, to name a few. This really could be the PS5 user interface of our dreams.

As great as these concepts are, they are in no way related to Sony's final PS5 software, meaning we are back waiting for the official PS5 news to drop.

