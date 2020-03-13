Concern about the coronavirus has increased so much that people fear even being in public! We've seen planes landed, stores cleared, and people making all kinds of trouble after witnessing others cough or sneeze.

It has gotten so bad that Steph Curry's boots are shaking from letting out a single cough. During a press conference, Steph was doing her usual activity, answering questions about her team, when she suddenly raised her elbow to cough.

Once he realized those cameras were looking, he said "AHT AHT,quot;, and held that thing to his chest!

As previously reported, Steph fell ill last week and was sidelined for fear of having the coronavirus. It turns out that Steph was diagnosed with influenza A, which is a strain of the flu. The Warriors made a statement to reassure teams and fans, noting that Steph "had no specific risk factors for COVIC-19."

Anyway, he wasn't trying to be under any kind of quarantine, so he contained that cough with all his might!

Steph Curry would have been the first NBA player to contract the virus, but luckily he was diagnosed with the flu. Just a few days later, the league suspended all games indefinitely after Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz All-Star, tested positive for the virus. Soon after, one of Rudy's teammates also tested positive.