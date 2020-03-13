There is no delay in the elections for mayor of Paris despite the outbreak of coronavirus News

%MINIFYHTML445f98600407c1ff81966aeed750e93711% %MINIFYHTML445f98600407c1ff81966aeed750e93712%

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday the closure of all schools, colleges and universities in France in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He also asked companies to allow staff to work remotely whenever possible.

However, the president said that local elections would not be postponed. The first round will take place on Sunday. Voters will need to be more than a meter away at polling stations.

The health minister assured that the process "will not be more dangerous than a trip to the supermarket."

As Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports, candidates vying to be mayor of Paris are adjusting the way they campaign.