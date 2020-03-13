The writer of & # 39; American Sniper & # 39; & # 39; honored & # 39; to write and direct Anthony Robles' new biopic

%MINIFYHTMLe9fe77fb3461f557cefdc309a6a31bdb11% %MINIFYHTMLe9fe77fb3461f557cefdc309a6a31bdb12%

Dwayne Johnson, who is developing the film adaptation of the 2012 memories of the one-legged fighter & # 39; Unstoppable & # 39 ;, welcomes Jason Hall to the team saying: & # 39; This story is in your DNA & # 39 ;.

"American sniper"Screenwriter Jason Hall has been chosen to direct Dwayne Johnson's new biopic about the one-legged fighter Anthony Robles.

Johnson who used to fight like The rock, announced in November (2019) that he was developing the project, adapted from Robles' 2012 memoir, "Unstoppable: From Below to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion."

He has now recruited Hall to take over the film, which was originally written by John Hindman, and tells how Robles, who was born with one leg, overcame a series of obstacles to become an undefeated fight for the National Collegiate Athletic Association ( NCAA) star and member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Oscar Hall nominee, who made his directorial debut with Miles Tellerwar drama 2017 "Thanks for your service"He will also renew Hindman's script before production begins, Deadline reports.

"I grew up fighting, and I remember tuning into the 2011 NCAA Wrestling Finals and getting goosebumps as I watched this kid come out of the tunnel on crutches, throw them, grab the mat and dismantle the current national champion," Hall shared on a declaration.

"As miraculous as that achievement was, the personal obstacles he faced off the mat were even more challenging. This is a story of determination, perseverance and sacrifice and I am honored to tell the story of the Oaks at a time when the world desperately needs real heroes. "

Welcoming Hall to the team, Johnson visited Twitter on Thursday, March 12, and wrote, "Let's get to work."

"After his Oscar for writing, American Sniper, Jason is ready and focused to write and direct Unstoppable for us. This story is in his DNA. @ ARobles125."

Johnson will produce the film with his ex-wife and business partner, Dany Garcia, for his firm Seven Bucks Productions.