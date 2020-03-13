The women who defied Boko Haram and survived

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – The six young women dropped their bombs and stood around the well, looking out into the dark void.
As captives of Boko Haram, one of the deadliest terrorist groups in the world, the women had been sent on the darkest of missions: go blow up a mosque and everyone inside.
The women wanted to get rid of their bombs without killing anyone, including themselves. One of them, Balaraba Mohammed, then a 19-year-old boy who had been bandaged and kidnapped by Boko Haram a few months earlier, devised a plan: they removed their handkerchiefs and tied them to a long rope. Mrs. Mohammed placed the pumps and carefully lowered them into the well, praying that it would fill with water.
She released her.
"We ran for our lives," said Mohammed.
In the decade-long war with Boko Haram that spanned northeast Nigeria and spread to three neighboring countries, more than 500 women were deployed as suicide bombers or detained before carrying out their deadly missions, a number that, according to Terrorism experts, beat any other conflict in history.
Some, like Ms Mohammed and the women at the well, have bravely resisted, silently and often unannounced, frustrating the extremists' plans.
But most of the women who separated from Boko Haram keep their kidnappings a secret, knowing that they would be stigmatized as sympathizers of terrorism despite the fact that they were detained against their will and defied the militants. They walk the streets of Maiduguri in the shadow of billboards that celebrate the heroism of Malala Yousafzai, who was shot for confronting the Taliban.
Women are often forgotten, unlike the more than 100 kidnapped schoolgirls from Chibok village who they are still missing, almost six years after their kidnapping caused such a global alarm.
Dozens of women interviewed by The New York Times have said that Boko Haram gave them a terrible choice: "marry,quot; with the group's fighters or be deployed as bombers. Captives have said that some women chose to exploit only themselves.
But some survived and want to tell their stories. Ms. Mohammed is one.
Ms. Mohammed said that she arrived at the Boko Haram camp in a daze in 2012. Boko Haram had murdered her husband in front of her after she criticized the group. Days later they came back for Ms. Mohammed, threw her baby on the ground and kidnapped her. She thought her daughter was dead.
New captive women would arrive every time the fighters left the camp. Some of them were raped and forced to take birth control pills, she said. Some of them were used to test suicide vests.
At the camp, Mohammed said he listened when two women began discussing ways to commit suicide so that they no longer had to suffer there.
A militant heard them and was angry.
"What is so difficult to kill yourself?" I ask.
He shot them both dead.
"I was so scared," recalled Mohammed.
She considered suicide, but thought of her sick grandmother who needed her as a caregiver. To avoid marrying a fighter, she said she was pretending to be sick. To get out of gun training, he faked mental illness.
When the fighters gave her a bomb, she said, "I felt like I was dead." He knew he would have to go, or he would be shot, too.
This is how he met five other people at the edge of that well.
The bombs did not detonate and the young women, scared and unsure of what to do, ran back to the Boko Haram camp, Mohammed said. They swore a Koran to their captors that they had accomplished their mission, and that they ran so fast to escape that they lost their hijabs on the way.
Cheers arose and the fighters called a party to celebrate the women they believed had become murderers.
The six women, two of them barely teenagers, had been more cunning than Islamist extremists.
But the women's relief was short-lived.
The fighters soon decided they were ruthless enough to be ready for weapons training, he said, handing them weapons and lining up other captives for live shooting practice.
One of the girls who threw her bomb into the well was so distressed that she ran into the hail of bullets in the firing squad and committed suicide, Mohammed said.
For women trying to escape the clutches of Boko Haram, all options are bad. Those who try to surrender to the authorities are sometimes killed by nervous soldiers, according to UNICEF Members of a civilian surveillance force said they had shot a woman last year who approached her outpost on the edge of Maiduguri, and her bomb exploded.
A teenage girl, whose name was withheld for security reasons, was 16 years old when she said she was drugged and tied with a suicide belt and was sent with two other women who were also carrying bombs to blow up soldiers at a checkpoint. One of the women had a baby strapped to her back. The three decided that they would turn themselves in.
When the group approached the checkpoint to surrender, one of the women stopped behind a tree to urinate, the teenager said. When the woman squatted, her bomb accidentally detonated. The soldiers heard the explosion and ran towards the group. Terrified, the woman with the baby ran out, untying the baby, who fell to the ground. The girl sat on the ground crying, and the teenager thought of her own baby, who had starved to death a month earlier in the Boko Haram camp, where they were being held hostage.
The teenager, with the bomb still on, said she picked up the girl and calmed her until the soldiers removed the explosives. He still cares about the girl, who is now 3 years old, and plans to never tell her that she is adopted.
"To her, I am her true mother," he said. "This is what God sent me."
After the trick at the well, the fighters sent Ms. Mohammed and the other women on a second suicide mission, replacing the girl who had died upon encountering the firing squad with a new captive. She said her goal was to be a market in Banki, a bustling city. One of the fighters planned to escort the women. But the new captive assured the militants that she was from Banki and that she knew her way through the countryside.
Once again, the women collected their pumps and used their hijabs to lower them into the well. They ran back to the wrestling camp waiting for the same cheery reception.
But the fighters were surprised to see them arrive so soon.
At the time, the radio broadcast news: An attack was reported in Banki, but in a small village outside the main city, not on the market. The fighters attacked the new captive, thinking that she had taken the women to the wrong place.
They shot her dead.
Days passed and the fighters came and went, participating in fierce battles that claimed part of their lives. They wanted revenge. They prepared Ms. Mohammed and other women for a major operation, to blow up the Monday market, the largest in northeast Nigeria.
They loaded about 20 stolen military cars, motorcycles, and trucks with bombers and fighters and headed for the market. Mohammed said she was sick and too weak to even get out of the car. He sat inside as the bombs exploded and the vehicle quickly drove away.
Ms. Mohammed was led back to the camp and remained ill for several days, locked in a tin shack with other captives as they listened to the fighters preparing for the surveillance forces to invade the camp.
"I was saying in my heart that 'OMG, even if I died, let my relatives find my body," he said.
He heard gunshots and a loud noise. She passed out.
Hadiza Musa, who had joined the local surveillance force to avenge her sister's capture of Boko Haram, arrived to find a horrible scene: the entire camp was on fire and there was a butcher shop everywhere. In an attempt to distract the vigilantes, Musa said, it appeared that Boko Haram had blown up his own camp and his captives, and had fled.
Ms Musa said she examined the dead and found Ms Mohammed, who was unconscious with burns covering her body and blood spilled from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her leg. Ms. Musa cried as she helped transport Ms. Mohammed to a hospital.
Ms. Musa stayed with Ms. Mohammed, taking care of her until she was conscious. He tracked down his grandmother and told Ms Mohammed the first good news she had heard in months: Her baby, Hairat, was alive.
Boko Haram is still plaguing Maiduguri, where he started his movement. Last month, militants attacked vehicles lined up at a checkpoint outside the city, killing at least 30 people, some of whom They were burned to death while sleeping in their cars, local officials said.
When President Muhammadu Buhari came to Maiduguri to comfort the mourners, he mocked him. The Nigerian army has struggled to take advantage of the fighters who are now armed with drones, machinery, and weapons that they have stolen by storming camps and military convoys.
Recently, the number of suicide bombings has decreased as Boko Haram and its factions have focused on attacking the military. However, the incidents persist. In nearby Chad in January, a terrorist woman killed nine people, and in Maiduguri, two terrorist women blew up a market and killed two people.
Throughout, More than 540 women and girls have been deployed or arrested as bombers since June 2014, according to an estimate by Elizabeth Pearson, a professor at the Cyber Threat Research Center and the University of Swansea in Wales, who reviewed years of reports from the media and the United Nations.
Mrs. Musa and Mrs. Mohammed now consider themselves sisters. Mohammed still has burn scars on his face, arms, and legs. In Maiduguri, where she lives with Hairat, who is now in first grade, some neighbors who know she was kidnapped suspect and believe that she may be loyal to Boko Haram.
"It is best if they kill you," a neighbor said to Ms. Mohammed.
She tries to ignore those kinds of comments. After all, she knows that none of the evidence was her fault. She pays for Hairat's education by knitting caps and selling soft drinks in a rented mini-fridge. She makes regular trips to the morgue to search for her brother's body; He disappeared after leaving the university to join the vigilantes to avenge Ms. Mohammed's capture.
Ms. Mohammed began training to become a nurse. She wants to give back. But she couldn't pay the fees for recent exams after an uncle kicked her out of her house, still suspicious of her time with militants.
Until you can save money for the exam, carry a first aid kit with you in case you find someone who needs help.