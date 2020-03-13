The women who defied Boko Haram and survived

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – The six young women dropped their bombs and stood around the well, looking out into the dark void.

As captives of Boko Haram, one of the deadliest terrorist groups in the world, the women had been sent on the darkest of missions: go blow up a mosque and everyone inside.

The women wanted to get rid of their bombs without killing anyone, including themselves. One of them, Balaraba Mohammed, then a 19-year-old boy who had been bandaged and kidnapped by Boko Haram a few months earlier, devised a plan: they removed their handkerchiefs and tied them to a long rope. Mrs. Mohammed placed the pumps and carefully lowered them into the well, praying that it would fill with water.

She released her.

"We ran for our lives," said Mohammed.

In the decade-long war with Boko Haram that spanned northeast Nigeria and spread to three neighboring countries, more than 500 women were deployed as suicide bombers or detained before carrying out their deadly missions, a number that, according to Terrorism experts, beat any other conflict in history.