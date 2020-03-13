The woman DaBaby slapped breaks the silence and hits her "insincere" apology

%MINIFYHTML83c6f97e4c4ee9cda055aabc4bf4cc1811% %MINIFYHTML83c6f97e4c4ee9cda055aabc4bf4cc1812%

Instagram

Tyronesha Laws claims that "on top of my right cheekbone, it hurt like it was cute" after rapper "Suge" slapped her during a concert in Tampa, Florida.

Up News Info –

Tyronesha Laws, the woman who was caught on camera being slapped by DaBaby, has broken his silence. In a video sent to TMZ, he detailed what happened to him after the incident and criticized the rapper for his apology that he considered "not sincere".

Telling her side of the story, Laws said she and her boyfriend went upstairs to take photos at the booth. "I see security saying 'move, move, move, everyone move out of the way'. I was standing next to a young woman and suddenly I turned around and said to my boyfriend: 'There DaBaby is going, he's coming in, "she said.

%MINIFYHTML83c6f97e4c4ee9cda055aabc4bf4cc1813% %MINIFYHTML83c6f97e4c4ee9cda055aabc4bf4cc1814%

According to Laws, the woman next to him "took out his camera" and began taking photos of DaBaby with the flash on. It was then that the rapper "Suge" assaulted her. "I woke up, my head hurt a lot," he continued. "At the top of my right cheekbone, it hurt like I was sensitive. So I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a bruise on my cheekbone."

%MINIFYHTML83c6f97e4c4ee9cda055aabc4bf4cc1815% %MINIFYHTML83c6f97e4c4ee9cda055aabc4bf4cc1816%

The laws continued to attack DaBaby, expressing how she felt her apology was "not sincere" and how "embarrassed" she was about the whole thing. "My daughter wakes up in the middle of the night crying when she heard me on the phone with my lawyer talking about the situation," she explained.

DaBaby made headlines after a video appeared online showing he appeared to be slapping a woman at a concert in Tampa, Florida. DaBaby quickly apologized, though a recent report suggested that Laws plans to take him to court. She is said to have hired lawyers to possibly help her sue the rapper.