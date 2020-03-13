The WHO warns Europe & # 39; epicenter & # 39; of pandemic as cases, deaths increase | News

%MINIFYHTMLcd1404239aba1651720c6667e839660711% %MINIFYHTMLcd1404239aba1651720c6667e839660712%

Europe is now the "epicenter,quot; of coronavirus infectiontThe World Health Organization warned, saying it was impossible to know when the outbreak would arrive.

"Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday in a virtual press conference.

Excluding China, the continent now had more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, he said.

"More cases are now being reported every day than was reported in China at the height of its epidemic."

The virus, which first appeared in China in December, has now killed more than 5,000 people, "a tragic milestone," according to Tedros.

Cases worldwide have exceeded 132,000, according to the UN health agency. About 68,000 victims have been recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Maria Van Kerkhove, who heads the WHO emerging diseases unit, said it was not possible to predict how the pandemic will develop.

"It is impossible for us to say when it will peak globally. We hope it will be sooner rather than later."

His comments came when countries around the world tried to limit the spread of the infection, tightening borders, closing schools and canceling events.

Tedros said such measures could help, but stressed that countries must take "a comprehensive approach."

"Don't run tests alone. Not just follow up on contacts. Not just quarantine. Not just social distancing. Do it all," he said.

He emphasized the need to do more to detect, protect and treat cases.

"You can't fight a virus if you don't know where it is," he said, calling on countries to "find, isolate, test, and treat every case, to break transmission chains."

"Every case we find and treat limits the spread of the disease," he said. "Don't let this fire burn.

"Any country that looks at the experience of other countries with major epidemics and thinks 'that won't happen to us' is making a deadly mistake."

Michael Ryan, who heads the WHO's emergency program, emphasized that so-called social distancing measures, including banning public gatherings and closing schools, "are not a pain."

"They're not going to stop this," alone, he said.

Tight borders

Trips to the USA USA From most of Europe they were suspended for 30 days from Friday, a move that has caused anger and confusion among some on the continent.

Turkey will suspend Saturday flights to Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands until April 17.

The Czech government will ban the entry of foreign travelers and the departure of Czechs from March 16.

Several European countries and airlines have limited travel to and from Italy, the continental center of the pandemic.

The number of people who died after contracting the virus rose to 1,266 in Italy, the worst affected country after China.

Italy recently imposed a week-long national shutdown after previous attempts to quarantine affected areas to limit the spread of infection failed.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Spain, which has the majority of coronavirus cases on the continent after Italy, joined a growing list of European countries to declare a state of emergency due to the health crisis.