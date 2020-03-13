The weekly | Meet the woman who cheated on Boko Haram

Producer director Andréa Schmidt

Balaraba was 19 years old when she was kidnapped from her home in northeast Nigeria by Boko Haram militants. With murderous blows from their machetes, they made her a widow and a captive.

Boko Haram has kidnapped an unknown number of women and girls like Balaraba to be brutalized, raped, and forced to serve by her captors. You may remember the Chibok girls, more than 250 students kidnapped almost six years ago from a school in the same region of Nigeria where Balaraba lives. Her kidnapping opened the eyes of the world to the Boko Haram terror campaign.

The Nigerian army has had mixed results in the fight against Boko Haram, which is often better equipped than the army. Civilian volunteers have taken up arms to help protect their homes and try to rescue the thousands of Nigerian daughters, sisters and mothers who are still missing. Often these captives are forced to marry combatants or become suicide bombers. Balaraba was given explosives to detonate in a mosque, a market in Maiduguri and other targets, but she found ways to exit her missions before she was rescued.

"The Weekly,quot; follows Balaraba as she joins a community struggling to cope with the trauma of losing a generation of women.