The US soccer chief Carlos Cordeiro resigns for an equal salary row Football news

Carlos Cordeiro resigned as president of the US Soccer Federation. USA Following the response to their claims that the players of the women's national team had less physical capacity and responsibility than their male counterparts.

Cordeiro, whose position will now be filled by Cindy Parlow Cane, making her the first female president in the federation's history, apologized for the "crime and pain,quot; caused by claims filed in court documents about a lawsuit for equal pay made. by members of the USWNT.

"The arguments and language contained in this week's legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to the Women's National Team players who deserved better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable," Cordeiro said in his statement.

"I did not have the opportunity to completely review the presentation in its entirety before it was presented, and I take responsibility for not doing so. If I had, I would have opposed any language that did not reflect my personal admiration for our players or our values as an organization. "

Cordeiro's initial apology had been rejected by Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe, and came after she and her teammates protested before their SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, and after the team sponsor The Coca-Cola Company will denounce the federation for its position.

Megan Rapinoe and the American women's soccer team protested Wednesday

Cordeiro announced his resignation on Twitter before telling the federation's communications staff. He resigned one day when several members of the USSF board issued extraordinary reprimands that criticized the governing body's legal submissions. Among them were Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber and Parlow Cone, the federation's vice president.

In court documents filed Monday in response to the USWNT players' motion for summary judgment, the USSF said the women claimed that their skill level is the same as that of men "by ignoring the significantly higher level of speed and strength required to perform the job of an MNT player. "

In response, on Wednesday, American players wore their warm-up jerseys backwards for national anthems and the team photo and also concealed the USSF crest, but allowed the four stars, one for each World Cup title, to be visible.