The US Navy USA Awards $ 164 million contract for anti-radar missiles – Defense Blog

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, a business unit of Northrop Grumman, received an amendment to a contract previously awarded by the United States Navy for approximately $ 164.9 million to exercise an option to acquire Lot Nine, production at full rate of Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM).

The order includes the conversion of 88B advanced guided missile high-speed anti-radiation missiles into 253 AGM-88E AARGM in all rounds for the Navy and two captive air training missiles for the German government.

The work will be done in Northridge, California (80%); and Ridgecrest, California (20%), and is expected to be complete by March 2023.

According to Naval Technology, the AGM-88E AARGM is a medium-range air-to-ground missile. The missile's main role is to target enemy air defenses. The missile can attack relocatable Integrated Air Defense (IAD) targets and other targets equipped with shutdown capability.

AARGM is the most advanced weapons system implemented today that provides destruction of the capabilities of the enemy air defense system. AARGM provides the critical ability to detect and defeat surface-to-air threats, allowing penetration of Adverse Access Denial / Area Denial (A2 / AD) domains required by US warriors and allies. USA

The AARGM program reached Initial Operating Capacity (IOC) in July 2012, and is currently implementing and supporting operational requirements for the US Navy. USA, The US Marine Corps. The US, the Italian Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. The missile is integrated into the weapon systems in the FA-18C / D Hornet, FA-18E / F Super Hornet, the EA-18G Growler aircraft, and the Tornado Electronic Combat and Reconnaissance (ECR) aircraft.