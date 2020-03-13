Home Latest News The United States and China trade in spikes for the origin of...

The United States and China trade in spikes for the origin of the coronavirus | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The United States and China trade in spikes for the origin of the coronavirus | News
%MINIFYHTMLaeb251c7dbdcb017fca1b70d7bc7672e11% %MINIFYHTMLaeb251c7dbdcb017fca1b70d7bc7672e12%

The Chinese government questions the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.

A conspiracy theory circulated outside the Internet and the Russian media is now being shared by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.

%MINIFYHTMLaeb251c7dbdcb017fca1b70d7bc7672e13%%MINIFYHTMLaeb251c7dbdcb017fca1b70d7bc7672e14%

Andrew Chappelle of Al Jazeera reports.

%MINIFYHTMLaeb251c7dbdcb017fca1b70d7bc7672e15% %MINIFYHTMLaeb251c7dbdcb017fca1b70d7bc7672e16%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©