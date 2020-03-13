The United States and China trade in spikes for the origin of the coronavirus | News

%MINIFYHTMLaeb251c7dbdcb017fca1b70d7bc7672e11% %MINIFYHTMLaeb251c7dbdcb017fca1b70d7bc7672e12%
The Chinese government questions the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.
A conspiracy theory circulated outside the Internet and the Russian media is now being shared by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.
Andrew Chappelle of Al Jazeera reports.
