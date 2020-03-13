The terrible onboard experience finally ends for the last remaining passengers of Grand Princess – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML863798e40cd0f26813af69c646847dbe11% %MINIFYHTML863798e40cd0f26813af69c646847dbe12%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Word spread Thursday night, the terrible weeklong experience for Darla Curtis and the last remaining passengers aboard the coronavirus-affected Grand Princess had come to an end. The last bus had been loaded at the Oakland Pier and those passengers were beginning the next phase of their return to normal life.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's office sent an email to KPIX 5: "Yes, the state informed us that the last passenger disembarked at around 8 p.m."

Most will now head to one of four military bases across the state for a federally mandated 14-day secure quarantine period.

Curtis contacted KPIX.com on Thursday, asking someone, anyone, to press the case of the approximately 200 passengers who were still in their cabins to finally be allowed to leave the ship, which has been moored in Oakland since Monday.

"We get an announcement from the captain three times a day," he said on a phone. "Yesterday they said we were likely to get off the ship. Today they said it was likely that we would get off the boat. "

But he still remained in his cabin, his carry-on luggage allowed and ready to go.

"No one has been documented the days we are quarantined in our room and then we are going to be quarantined for another 14 days," said frustration evident in his voice. "No one has told us about our health, taken our temperature, or tested us."

She said that while the crew had been vigilant, they were also wearing out, losing patience with the process.

"I was fine with the situation and I dealt with it as best I could until the crew started to be bad," he said.

Meanwhile, several of his fellow passengers who had already left the ship found themselves at the center of a dispute in the city of San Carlos. Seven passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, but did not require hospitalization, were accommodated in a hotel and more were on the way.

On Thursday night, city leaders said those passengers had been taken to the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Skyway Road and that more were expected throughout the night. The passengers were taken by ambulance where they will stay until they test negative for the virus.

The 120-room hotel is enclosed by a perimeter fence and is guarded by US Marshals. USA, With the help of California Highway Patrol officers.

Passengers, authorities said, cannot be taken to military bases because the Defense Department does not allow those who are ill on their properties.

Meanwhile, city leaders used a special meeting in which they voted for a state of emergency lasting as long as the governor's order, to address public concerns.

"Those people are not going to be dining in downtown San Carlos on Laurel Street," said San Carlos City Manager Jeff Maltbie. "They are stuck in that hotel until they pass the testing procedures."

The announcement by government officials the day before that the passengers would be taken to the small town of San Carlos raised concerns and questions from residents.

A resident who posted on Nextdoor.com wrote: "If we were really assured that these people will not leave and walk around the city, people would feel better." Another resident wrote, "How are they really going to enforce quarantine orders?"

The ship, with a crew of 1,100, including at least 19 suffering from the coronavirus, has delayed its departure from the Bay Area until at least Sunday.

Initially, officials said it would immediately depart for an undisclosed destination once the final passengers left. But on Thursday, Schaaf sent an email saying the ship would not leave until Sunday.

"The duration has changed, but the mission is the same: to ensure the safety of Oakland residents and reunite stranded loved ones with their families," Schaaf said in a press release. "I support extending the stay of the Grand Princess because the operation has proven to be safe, meticulous, and risk-free for our residents."

"We will support the effort to repatriate as many crew members as possible: The majority are low-income, low-wage foreign nationals, and true to our Oakland values, we will extend the same courtesy and care to the crew as passengers. "