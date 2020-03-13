The strike of the teachers of San Pablo; Interim agreement reached – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdc542bbf4b81a8596703296c3869b16b11% %MINIFYHTMLdc542bbf4b81a8596703296c3869b16b12%

S T. PAUL, Minnesota (Up News Info) – San Pablo's teachers' strike is over.

The union announced early Friday that a tentative agreement was reached with the St. Paul Public Schools. Teachers plan to return to work at 1 p.m., although Friday classes are still canceled for the 36,000 students in the district.

The strike began Tuesday, when teachers quit the job because of a contract dispute. The theme was resources for more social workers, psychologists, and multilingual staff to better serve the diverse student body.

According to the union, the tentative agreement will include resources for more workers, nurses, intervention specialists, psychologists and multilingual staff. There will also be salary increases, more manageable workloads to better serve students with special needs, and building-based substitutes for schools that have difficulty finding substitute educators.

Concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) also played a role in ending the strike, according to Nick Faber, president of the Saint Paul Educators Federation.

"Only an unprecedented pandemic and concern for the health and safety of our students and staff prevented St. Paul educators from fighting more and more for more resources for our children," Faber said in a statement. "Still, this strike demonstrated the power that educators have when they use their collective voice."

The St. Paul Public Schools says that classes will resume for students on Monday, adding that the food court locations will open on Friday.

"We are excited to reach an agreement with our educators," said Joe Gothard, the superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools, in a statement. "Through hours of commitment and a laser focus on placing students above all else, we have a new two-year agreement that directs resources to the areas of greatest need."

The tentative agreement will now be put to a vote for the 3,600 union members. The voting date has not yet been scheduled.