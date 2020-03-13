The priests of San Francisco are told to shorten the mass; Give short sermons – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – While he did not order Sunday Mass to be canceled, San Francisco Catholic Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone on Friday asked archdiocese priests to shorten services as much as possible and provide shortened homilies to reduce opportunities for parishioners. of exposure to coronavirus.

Catholic services throughout the San Francisco Bay area had already dispensed with shaking hands during the mass peace signal and encouraged, if possible, social distance during the ceremony.

Archbishop Cordileone was on a conference call with other bishops of the California Catholic Conference before issuing new recommendations for parishes in San Francisco and Marin and San Mateo counties.

Canceling Sunday service entirely was not a consideration, the Archbishop said elderly and vulnerable parishioners were exempt from the obligation to attend. It also extended that to any parishioner who was afraid of being in a crowd during the current outbreak.

Other religious services that are not essential, or for which it is not essential that they be performed at this time, were to be canceled or postponed.

"Some services, such as funerals and weddings, may or may not be considered essential at this time, depending on the circumstances," the Archbishop wrote in his letter to pastors. "I leave that decision to your discretion."

But what the archbishop encouraged was to broadcast Sunday services as much as possible.

"Priests are encouraged to take steps to avoid prolonging Mass time as liturgical norms allow, to minimize the time people are potentially exposed to contagion," he wrote. "Examples of this would include abbreviated homilies, abbreviated sentences of the

Faithful, omitting the procession with the offerings and minimal music. "

The Archbishop also asked the younger priests to take over public responsibilities in the parishes of their older colleagues.