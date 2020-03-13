The president of soccer of EE. Carlos Cordeiro resigns due to USWNT controversy

Carlos Cordeiro resigned as president of US soccer. USA In the wake of controversial court filings in the ongoing pay equality lawsuit by the US national women's team. USA

As part of the ongoing lawsuit, the documents were released Monday with a series of controversial statements about the USWNT.

MORE: Rapinoe rips football from the US USA For & # 39; blatant misogyny and sexism & # 39;

The documents stated the federation's position that there is a fundamental difference in "overall soccer playing ability,quot; between the US men's national team. USA And the USWNT, adding that the position is not "a sexist stereotype,quot; but rather "an indisputable science." Furthermore, the document states that playing for the men's team "requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength than the WNT player's job."

In the days that followed, Cordeiro and US Soccer have come under fire, with Megan Rapinoe and MLS Commissioner Don Garber among whom they expressed their disappointment and frustration with the wording used in those documents.

Additionally, several key sponsors, including Volkswagen, Visa, Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Deloitte, have condemned the federation's stance, and Volkswagen added that the company is "disgusted,quot; with the "unacceptable,quot; language of US Soccer.

Following those comments, several prominent former USWNT stars, including Abby Wambach and Michelle Akers, had called for Cordeiro's resignation, while former USMNT regulators DaMarcus Beasley and Dax McCarty were among those who condemned the tone used in the legal documents.

It has been an incredible privilege to serve as President of US Soccer. My only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation. After discussions with the Board of Directors, I have decided to resign, effective immediately. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/4B7siuIqcL

Cordeiro issued an apology on Wednesday night when the USWNT toppled Japan 3-1 in the SheBelieves Cup, but the US soccer executive. USA He has announced that he will step down as president.

"My only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation, and it has become clear to me that the best thing at the moment is a new direction," Cordeiro said in a statement. "The arguments and language contained in this week's legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary Women's National Team players who deserve better."

"It was unacceptable and inexcusable. I did not have a chance to completely review the file before I submitted it, and I take responsibility for not doing so. If I had, I would have opposed the language that it did not. They reflect my personal admiration for our female players. or our values ​​as an organization. "

He added: "I will always treasure the many weeks I spent with our Women's National Team players during the World Cup in France, and I am grateful for their friendship. As US Soccer moves forward with its defense against the team's lawsuit, I hope our outstanding Players are always treated fairly and with the dignity, respect and admiration they really deserve. "

Cordeiro assumed the position of president of soccer of the EE. USA In February 2018 after Sunil Gulati walked away from the organization following the USMNT World Cup qualification failure.

Cindy Cone, former USWNT midfielder and current US vice president of soccer. USA, Now to Speak as President