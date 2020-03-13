The "optimistic" coronavirus of the Cannes Film Festival Committee will end in April

Insisting that 'they were not strangers' to the epidemic, President Pierre Lescure assures that the 2020 edition will be canceled if the situation does not improve in the coming weeks.

Up News Info –

The President of the Cannes Film Festival, Pierre Lescure, admitted that the annual event will be canceled if the coronavirus situation does not improve in France in April.

The festival leaders recently assured that all those involved were "currently working on the organization of the event" but, speaking with the French publication Le Figaro, Lescure insisted that "they were not strangers" and that if the situation does not improve, this will be canceled. edition.

%MINIFYHTMLfb2c1300f2380882fbbccb98917535ab11% %MINIFYHTMLfb2c1300f2380882fbbccb98917535ab12%

However, he added that the committee was "reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached in late March and that we will breathe a little better in April."

He also responded to a media report yesterday stating that the festival had surprisingly rejected an insurance policy to cover epidemics a couple of weeks ago, which was offered to organizers by the Circle Group firm.

"This offer was made to us about ten days ago, but it was totally disproportionate," he said. "We were only offered to cover up to $ 2.3 million (£ 1.8 million), while our budget is $ 36 million (£ 27.9 million). It was really peanut. The company was clearly playing bounty hunters and of course we rejected this proposal. "

Although the festival will not be covered in the event of cancellation, Lescure said the event has an endowment fund that will allow it to survive by skipping an edition, if necessary.