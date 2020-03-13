The only way the United States can handle the coronavirus pandemic: BGR

%MINIFYHTML763b2ed085851c13e56d91b4698c198d11% %MINIFYHTML763b2ed085851c13e56d91b4698c198d12%

Health officials ask us to help "flatten the curve,quot; of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

But what does it mean to flatten the curve and why is it so important?

In all the drama surrounding the new coronavirus pandemic, it can be difficult to navigate a whole new world of phrases and terms. One of the terms you've probably heard a lot about is "flatten the curve," but what does that mean and why is it so important to help us get through this difficult situation?

Before talking about flattening the curve, it is better to understand what it applies to how a disease, in this case, COVID-19, spreads in a population. If I were to plot the number of infections on a graph, it would not increase in a straight diagonal line. If it is not controlled, or if we do not do enough to prevent new infections, the rate of new cases increases exponentially, with many times more people affected each day.

When health officials talk about "the curve," they are talking about the upward curve of daily counts of new infections when plotted on a line graph. The more rounded the curve, the worse the work we are doing to prevent new infections. "Flatten the curve,quot; refers to keeping the number of new cases on a lower and more predictable path.

But why does that matter? If the disease is going to affect you eventually, why not just get it now and get it over with? Health care systems only have the capacity for a certain number of sick people at any given time. Overwhelming capacity means that people will inevitably be rejected, and in the case of this coronavirus pandemic, many, including the elderly, are at extreme risk of serious health consequences and death.

Hospitalizing the most serious cases is something that doctors around the world are already doing, but there are only so many hospitals and only so many beds in those hospitals to monitor sick people. This is where flattening the curve is so important.

Even if we can't stop the outbreak, slowing down the rate at which new people become infected allows healthcare systems to manage those patients and provide everyone with the care they need individually. The CDC has a little chart that shows how this works:

In the scenario where we cannot control the pace of the outbreak, many, many more people will suffer more serious health consequences and inevitably lead to more deaths. However, if we slow down the rate at which these infections occur, more people get the help they need. Even if both scenarios result in the same number of infected people, a slower infection rate saves more lives and makes sick people recover faster.

Now the big question is what can you do to help flatten the curve? Measures like social distancing (avoiding large crowds, working from home if it's an option, and generally staying indoors) and disinfection routines are good steps.

If you get a coronavirus infection, the two options are self-quarantine or hospitalization. If you're young and healthy, you probably won't qualify for a place in the hospital, but that doesn't mean you can freely travel around the city. Stay indoors, settle in, and take whatever steps possible to make sure your infection doesn't spread to more people. Talk to your doctor (by phone) or an established local coronavirus hotline for guidance on when it is safe to resume a more normal routine. This can mean staying indoors for several weeks.

Ultimately, it will be up to each of us to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you think you are sick, stay home, call before visiting a clinic, and avoid contact with other people. If okay, help others who may be quarantined by leaving food or other supplies. Register with friends and family, especially elderly parents and grandparents.

This is a serious situation, so do your part.

