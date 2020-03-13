The MixtapE! Features Niall Horan, Ellie Goulding, and more new music.

Getty Images / E! Illustration
New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Boy, this has been a week, huh? With anxieties on the rise around the world as more and more people are quarantined by the continued spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, it is becoming more important than ever to find time to calm down as we unite. by holding us together Our distance. With that in mind, we are nearing the build of this week's edition of The MixtapE! embracing our interior Marie Kondo: If it did not provoke joy, it did not make the cut.
What follows is our list of this week's new tracks that we find ourselves moving, smoothing or grooving. Hopefully they can do the same for you as you take care of yourself during this very strange period in our history. Enjoy.
Niall Horan – "Small Talk,quot;: There's a lot to talk about in One Stection sophomore's very self-assured and stellar solo album Heartbreak Weather, from the quirky title track to "Bend the Rules," an emotional mid-tempo heartbreaker reminiscent of Peter GabrielThe late 80s work that finds Horan using his hoarse bottom register like never before. But the highlight is this flirty little pickguard that's more funky than anything he's released to date. When that pace slows, you will find it difficult to want to display your things in any room you are in.
Ellie Goulding With. black bear – "Worry About Me,quot;: A week after the last single from Ellie's forthcoming fourth studio album was leaked, it went into action and officially released it. And while it's never good for an artist to be forced to release something ahead of schedule thanks to internet hackers, if that means we have this little muffin before and after, we'll take it. The third in what we call "Me trilogy,quot; (after "Close to Me,quot; from 2018 and "Hate Me,quot; from last year, all intended to be included on the same album), the song finds the British singer asserting its independence against a stylish hitmaker hip-hop influenced production ILYA (Taylor Swift"End of the game,quot; Normani"Motivation,quot;). With Blackbear providing the male counterpart in a verse that nicely complements the whole vibe, it all works. Now when will we get the full LP?
Anderson .Paak Y Justin Timberlake – "Don & # 39; t Slack,quot;: JT continues to do magic with the second single from Trolls World Tour soundtrack, now on sale. After partnering with SZA for the delightful lead single "The Other Side,quot;, kissed by the disco. He and his co-star .Paak team up for this irresistible throwback track that utilizes the rapper's irrepressible charm and unique flow. It is a damn delight.
Kehlani – "Toxic,quot;: Just because we want everything to create joy this week does not automatically mean that everything has to be joyful. Kehlani has really been going through this the past few weeks, and hasn't strayed from her relationship issues in her latest releases, which appear to be being released in near real time. On this frozen part-time track, she reflects just like herself on the emotional toxicity of a relationship she knows she needs to leave. It is powerful.
CHIKA – "Crown,quot;: We haven't been too shy about how much we're talking about this new MC in these parts and now that their debut EP Industry games has arrived, the promise made by the chain of releases prior to this point is more than fulfilled. In this lush closing song, she bursts with joy by making it clear that no one and nothing will stand in the way of her dreams. It is the boost of self esteem and self love that we all need right now.
Alina Baraz With. 6 LACK – "Morocco,quot;: Among the sultry vocals, the sinuous bass line around which the smooth production is built, and an excellent 6LACK verse, this splendid R,amp;B hit is firing on all cylinders. A delicious first taste of what's to come on Alina's upcoming debut album It was divine, due in May.
Yaeji – "WAKE UP DOWN,quot;: listen to the Korean-American artist born EDM Kathy Yaeji Lee It is a true experience. In this lead single WHAT WE DRAW 우리 가 그려 왔던, his first full-length project, combines his typically soft voice (sung in English and Korean) with an ecstatic production that surprises with how strong it hits. Let me wash you like the waters of a warm bath.
Jojo – "Man,quot;: in this main single from good to knowR,amp;B singer, her upcoming fourth studio album (and the second since she returned to the music scene after a contract dispute kept her out of the game for too long) Joanna Levesque Remember why fans kept the torch on during their long recess, as it makes clear what kind of boy can come before her in a warm halftime production.
Margo Price – "Twinkle Twinkle,quot;: in the second test of his next album This is how the rumors begin, the country singer-songwriter shows that her nomination for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammys was more than deserved. With a crisp production of Sturgill SimpsonMargo makes a welcome turn to low-fidelity rock as she reflects on the realities of life on the road. We can't wait to hear what else is up his sleeve.
Porter Robinson – "Something Comforting,quot;: On the second release of his upcoming second album Nurture, the EDM producer is all of us as he pleads with someone, anyone to say something to ease their anxieties. It is a beautiful track that is more timely than Porter could have imagined.
Bonus Tracks:
Shallou Y Zachary Knowles – "Mutual Love,quot;: "I'll hold you until the world ends," promises the emerging vocalist in this engaging song from the upcoming album by the Los Angeles-based producers. Magic thought. Listening feels like a hug just when we all need it the most.
FLETCHER – "Forever,quot;: The emerging pop star complies with this absolute bop that finds her making the difficult decision to put a potential love forever on hold right now.
Ava Max – "Kings & Queens,quot;: After a breakthrough in 2019, Ava continues her career of pure pop perfection with this first song of the year, a hymenetic and empowering ode to the female "creators of kings,quot; who often go unnoticed and underrated .
Rachel Reinert – "Here,quot;: the country singer firmly abandons the old group Gloriana in her past with the release of her excellent debut album In the blue. Their "California Country,quot; sound is a refreshing and relaxing delight, both here on this featured song and everywhere on the LP.
Gia woods – "Ego,quot;: Gia comes to the throne. Strange up-and-corner Persian stuns in this explosion from her upcoming debut EP Cutting season. Watch this one.
Tones and me – "Bad Child,quot;: The Australian pop star responsible for "Dance Monkey,quot; has another great worldwide success on his hands with this one. Expect to hear it everywhere for the rest of the year.
The murderers – "Caution,quot;: Sin City's favorite sons return to Springsteen's indebted sounds from previous LPs Sam & # 39; s Town in this soaring first taste of his next sixth album Begging the mirage.
A republic – "I did not do it,quot;: Ryan Tedder and Co. deliver this emotional halftime song from their upcoming album Human, destined for Top 40 greatness.
Rita prays – "How to Be Lonely,quot;: Rita wisely begins her third album with this emotional song written by the innovative songwriter and composer Lewis Capaldi, a turn after the danceable vibe of the 2018 years Phoenix.
NNAMDÏ – "Gimme Gimme,quot;: the last sample of the Chicago musician's next album GOLF CLUB he is so playful, with a children's production that elevates the lyrical expression of undeniable desire to remarkable heights. Try not to smile by listening to this one.
Happy listening!