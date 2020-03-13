The MixtapE! Features Niall Horan, Ellie Goulding, and more new music.

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)

As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Boy, this has been a week, huh? With anxieties on the rise around the world as more and more people are quarantined by the continued spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, it is becoming more important than ever to find time to calm down as we unite. by holding us together Our distance. With that in mind, we are nearing the build of this week's edition of The MixtapE! embracing our interior Marie Kondo: If it did not provoke joy, it did not make the cut.

What follows is our list of this week's new tracks that we find ourselves moving, smoothing or grooving. Hopefully they can do the same for you as you take care of yourself during this very strange period in our history. Enjoy.