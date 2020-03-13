The Mayor of Manhattan Beach criticizes the health of Los Angeles County for not revealing the location of patients with coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Officials announced Thursday that two people previously confirmed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to have coronaviruses were quarantined at a Manhattan Beach residence.

According to the city, one of the people diagnosed with the virus called Wednesday to report that they and one other person had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been quarantined at a residence. According to the city, the couple had been traveling abroad along with a larger group when they became ill.

The city said it made multiple attempts to contact the health department to confirm the cases, but had received no response calls, and then contacted Supervisor Janice Hahn's office for help. Hahn's office said the health department will not confirm or report confirmed cases of COVID-19 to local agencies unless there is a "known public exposure or the need to cancel and hold an event or close a facility," he said. the city.

Hahn's office also told the city that under state and federal law, public health investigations were confidential.

"This is very disturbing and very disappointing, to say the least," said Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery. "Failing to obtain information about COVID-19 cases in our own community is counterproductive to our common goal of protecting our residents."

When asked for comment, the Los Angeles County Health Department said it was investigating the situation.

The city said it was implementing all recommended public health measures as directed by the public health department and that it was preparing in case more cases arise in the county. The latest information on cases within Los Angeles County can be found on the health department website.

Cancellations, postponements and other modifications to city events were said to be coming.