The Masters postpones the 2020 Tournament – Up News Info Tampa

(Local Up News Info) – Fred Ridley, president of the Augusta National Golf Club, released in a statement Friday morning announcing that the 2020 Masters Tournament scheduled for early April has been postponed due to developments in the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement, the president said that while the tournament had announced on March 4 that they would continue to host the event as scheduled, the "increasing risks associated with widespread Coronavirus Covid-19,quot; caused the association to reconsider.

%MINIFYHTML7fed31a1046090fd413089a3a33587c013% %MINIFYHTML7fed31a1046090fd413089a3a33587c014%

"Taking into account the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta Women's National Amateurs and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

%MINIFYHTML7fed31a1046090fd413089a3a33587c015% %MINIFYHTML7fed31a1046090fd413089a3a33587c016%

Finally, the health and well-being of all the people associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope that this postponement will put us in the best position to safely organize the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at a later date.

We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta, and all other local authorities. We thank all these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance. ”

The statement went on to say that updates about the tournament would be posted on Masters.com as more information becomes available. The decision to postpone the tournament comes in the wake of the PGA Tour decision on Thursday night to cancel the rest of the Players Championship and all events until the Valero Texas Open.