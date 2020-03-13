The markets are sinking. Post of economies. Panic spreads. It all feels very 2008.

The last time the world was scared out of panic by an economic catastrophe, those responsible for limiting the damage knew what to do. The 2008 global financial crisis featured a textbook case of what happens when people lose faith in the banking system at once. World leaders could trust the lessons drawn from history to forge a plan: They flooded the markets with money and waited for calm to return.

But this time, as economic supervisors face a pandemic that has caused stock markets to collapse while causing a global recession, their tools seem powerless. The disaster feels eerily familiar, with billions of dollars in wealth wiped out almost daily and deepening fears that businesses will fail. However, traditional policy prescriptions seem no match for the affliction in question.

"In many ways, it is much worse than 2008," said Joseph E. Stiglitz, the Nobel Prize-winning economist. “There was a feeling that 2008 was a show we had seen before: the 1907 panic, the Great Depression. We know of financial crises. We knew it was just money, and that in one way or another the government would intervene and save the bankers from their madness. ”

This time, Stiglitz added, the cause of the emergency is not the bankers and their exotic and dangerous creations, but the natural sphere, a less predictable kingdom. The fundamental threat to the global economy is the spread of the coronavirus. However, the means to contain its spread involves worsening economic pain by keeping workers at home, limiting travel, and disrupting trade.