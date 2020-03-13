The markets are sinking. Post of economies. Panic spreads. It all feels very 2008.

The last time the world was scared out of panic by an economic catastrophe, those responsible for limiting the damage knew what to do. The 2008 global financial crisis featured a textbook case of what happens when people lose faith in the banking system at once. World leaders could trust the lessons drawn from history to forge a plan: They flooded the markets with money and waited for calm to return.
But this time, as economic supervisors face a pandemic that has caused stock markets to collapse while causing a global recession, their tools seem powerless. The disaster feels eerily familiar, with billions of dollars in wealth wiped out almost daily and deepening fears that businesses will fail. However, traditional policy prescriptions seem no match for the affliction in question.
"In many ways, it is much worse than 2008," said Joseph E. Stiglitz, the Nobel Prize-winning economist. “There was a feeling that 2008 was a show we had seen before: the 1907 panic, the Great Depression. We know of financial crises. We knew it was just money, and that in one way or another the government would intervene and save the bankers from their madness. ”
This time, Stiglitz added, the cause of the emergency is not the bankers and their exotic and dangerous creations, but the natural sphere, a less predictable kingdom. The fundamental threat to the global economy is the spread of the coronavirus. However, the means to contain its spread involves worsening economic pain by keeping workers at home, limiting travel, and disrupting trade.
This unfolds as corporations are having historical debt levels. A deep economic recession could trigger a cascade of defaults. That could prompt creditors to withdraw from loans, hungry capital economies.
Central banks seem largely ineffective in the face of this reality, while governments have been slow to deliver public money. Not least, investors fear a leadership vacuum. A global pandemic that threatens life and livelihood is developing on six continents, just as the world is shaken by an increase in nationalism, protectionism, and a pullback to globalization. That appears to be hampering the response, reinforcing borders rather than inspiring coordinated action across them.
A feeling of helplessness is fueling fear that is driving investors to get rid of anything risky, which in turn is hurting the economic outlook and reinforcing fear, a feedback loop.
"This is a shock that arises from the real economy, from the real world, from biology, not from mischief or financial complexities," said Adam S. Posen, former member of the Bank of England's rate setting committee and now chairman of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. "We are much less prepared to deal with this."
On Friday, world leaders were preparing measures to dispel that impression. In Washington, the Trump administration, and Congress reached an agreement on a spending package to help workers and businesses hurt by the pandemic. In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country would let go of its old debt aversion while spending as necessary to preserve public health and protect businesses.
But those actions, while a potentially crucial source of relief for individuals and businesses, cannot eliminate the basic threat to the global economy. Only containment of the pandemic can achieve that. And that goal inevitably involves worsening the economic strait in the immediate term.
As in 2008, markets have plummeted because investors have been terrified of every variable as the imagination runs into dark places. In normal times, markets process risk gradations, valuing stocks and bonds according to the probability that something bad may happen. In times of panic, markets avoid all risks as existential.
That psychology was so fierce in 2008 that almost every market threatened to collapse. The world is nowhere near that level of panic now, even as stock markets fell more on Thursday than any other day during the global financial crisis.
But some elements seem more dangerous.
Investors understand that the traditional response to the crisis, central banks that lower interest rates, is effectively inoperative. Rates are already so low in the United States, and negative in Europe and Japan, that pushing them to lower yields offers little benefit. Cheaper credit does not return workers to factories or buyers to shopping malls, as long as the virus remains a threat.
As the US Federal Reserve The US, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank have stepped in with emergency measures, each precipitating a further slump in the stock markets. Central banks sought to increase confidence by demonstrating their determination. But markets guessed a different message: The world was on fire and the fire department was without water.
For years, economists have been saying that governments must stop relying on central banks to stimulate economic growth, while spending their own money.
Britain responded this week, presenting a budget that included £ 30 billion (about $ 38 billion) to tackle the pandemic. Italy has outlined plans to spend 25 billion euros (about $ 28 billion). So far, the United States has found only $ 8.3 billion, though apparently more is on the way.
Europe has a history of crippling recriminations in the face of the crisis. Within the 19 countries that share the euro currency, Germany has effectively blocked calls for more generous public spending, raising questions about following through on Ms. Merkel's muscular promises.
China, the worst affected country, is a much larger part of the world economy than it was a decade ago, but increasingly limited by concerns about its own growing debts.
The deepest alarm may be the perception that policy makers are not adequately committed to the challenge, especially the leader of the world's largest economy, the United States.
President Trump initially described the outbreak as a hoax perpetrated by his political enemies to harm it. His speech to the nation Wednesday night, during which he blamed a "foreign virus,quot; for the pandemic and announced a cut in flights between the United States and Europe, resonated as a sign that he was handling the lens of the crisis in place of crisis. crisis in itself.
Markets have been waiting for evidence that superior powers will deploy unlimited resources for relief. What they have seen over and over again is that dependents lack the appropriate resources for the job or are unwilling to use them.
Economic historians can debate for centuries how policy makers in the United States and Europe responded to the global financial crisis: whether they were too generous with bankers and too slow with ordinary people; whether financial interests captured regulators. But most take it for granted that the governments in charge made a sincere effort to fix things, a stark contrast to the mood now.
"The fact that the financial markets have gone into shock," Posen said, "must be attributed to a lack of confidence in policy and leadership. It is a failure of the worldview. Bush and Obama believed in reality."
Conventional wisdom holds that the pandemic will be confined to the economic sphere, will harm livelihoods, but will not cause a financial crisis. Banks are in much stronger shape now, logic says, after being forced by punished regulators to set aside reserves.
The 2008 crisis forced economic policymakers to grapple with the interconnectedness of financial actors around the world. The owners of the money had taken mortgages and grouped them into exotic combinations, selling them to institutions that used them as collateral against other investments.
Only after home prices fell did markets understand the extent of the interrelationship. Assets were difficult to value and liabilities were hidden in a tangle of unorthodox contracts. The markets froze with bewilderment and fear.
This time, the forces of decline are more conventional, limiting the scope of the panic. Airlines are suffering along with hotels, cruises, and oil and gas companies. That is hurting stock prices and challenging their ability to pay debts. But even if they break, the markets will continue to function, and prices will adjust to the new realities.
"This is a severe and temporary shock," said Kjersti Haugland, chief economist at DNB Markets, an investment bank in Oslo. "Things will improve in the second half of the year. It does not have to imply that we are on a downward spiral. "
The biological origins of the crisis present a natural form of insurance that was not present when Wall Street aides invented unlimited amounts of financial derivatives. "The natural arc of even the worst epidemics is that they are of limited duration," said Mr. Posen. "When the worst of the epidemic is over, people will return to normal."
But some argue that such representations rest on excessive faith in the soundness of the financial system.
Banks retain creative powers to beautify their books by transferring liabilities elsewhere. "The balance sheet numbers look better, but they deceive you," said Anat R. Admati, economist at the Stanford Graduate School of Business
The credit rating agencies that played a central role in the latest crisis, claiming that poisonous and healthy mortgages spread across the land are healthy, retain the status of official risk arbitrators. "There was no real reform of the rating agencies," said Admati.
By the end of last year, total outstanding debt between corporations other than financial institutions had risen to a record $ 13.5 trillion worldwide, roughly double the 2008 level, according to a report of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Many companies have sold riskier bonds to finance expansions.
As in 2008, investors face huge variables that outnumber solid facts. Will the virus weaken as the seasons change? Will it mutate and become even more virulent?
If the pandemic continues long enough, it could devastate economies and topple companies, threatening their ability to pay their debts.
"Big economic shocks have a tendency to turn into financial shocks," said Stiglitz, the economist. "There are many reasons to believe that things will get worse."