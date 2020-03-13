The man who was reportedly inside Andrew Gillum's hotel room is an alleged bodyguard

Roommates, it was learned that former Florida Governor Andrew Gillum was found in a "drunk,quot; Miami hotel room. According to the Miami Herald, the police were responding to a possible drug overdose. If you didn't have that tea, you might want Click here.

Andrew has since. a statement, saying:

“I was in Miami last night to celebrate a wedding when they called the first responders to help one of my friends. While I drank too much, I want to make it clear that I have never used methamphetamine. ”

NOW … since the news broke, there have been MANY rumors about what may or may not have happened. One thing for sure is that people have a lot to say about it, and by people I mean the political activist, Candice Owens. The conservative correspondent went directly to Twitter to spill tea and tea that she spilled. Before posting receipts, this is a good time to mention that these are allegations, so drink wisely!

SO Candace jumped on Twitter and said WHAT HE SAID: Check out his tweets / allegations below:

Unfortunately for @AndrewGillum, his "friend,quot; Travis Dyson, has been revealed to be not a friend, but an open male escort. He also claims he has never heard of Andrew Gillum's wedding. Gillum needs a new alibi. https://t.co/Gck8nklI27 – Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

She also alleged:

This is the supposed friend that @AndrewGillum He claims he was "helping,quot; after a wedding. He is an openly gay man, whose public profile has very few photos of him dressed. Their sexuality is only relevant because as I said before: the police suspected that they had interrupted a drug / sex party. pic.twitter.com/CRKAk1AiQ5 – Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

As we mentioned before, drink wisely. HOWEVER, we dig a little deeper (because why wouldn't we?) And apparently Travis Dyson (aka the man in the hotel room) has made a statement to a news source, and said this:

“I personally was not having a wedding. I don't know if (Gillum) was in town for a wedding. He didn't mention that. "

Now Andrew said he went to a wedding and "drank too much," while Travis said Andrew did not mention a wedding. Something doesn't fit here Roommates!

Andrew has asked the public to respect the privacy of his wife and young children. Here is a picture of his Twitter header:

For now, that's TEA. But you already know that we will spill more as news continues to come.