The jokes of Guns N & # 39; Roses make jokes about the coronavirus in a strange publication

The rock band's guitarist generates mixed reactions, as he seems to bring to light the global pandemic with an image of a man in a monstrous mask as he walks among Asian people in a normal mask.

Oblique bar It has become ridiculous by mocking the coronavirus. As the world struggles to contain the growing spread of COVID-19, the Guns n roses The guitarist got mixed reactions with his strange social media post about the pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 11, the 54-year-old rocker republished an Instagram photo showing a man in a slimy starfish outfit walking down a street. The image also shows other Asians around him, who put on a medical mask, looking at him curiously. "#Repost freulerart Tommy Fung iiii];] & # 39;" read his legend.

The post of Slash since then has generated different reactions from other users. Some found his humor offensive with one that said, "I love you, but that's inappropriate," and another written, "Yikes." Many, however, loved the joke. "Right now, Slash is my favorite meme page," one wrote, while another joked, "That's a sneeze!"

A third user said, "This is so funny!" Meanwhile, a quarter went as far as advising others to see the positive in the midst of this pandemic. "I think guying is smiling! We should all relax in our entire world," said the user. "Everyone needs community and compassion to overcome any health related problem."

The Slash post came days after Guns N & # 39; Roses announced that they will be postponing their show in Costa Rica due to the coronavirus outbreak. "GNR fam, the Costa Rica program has been postponed due to government direction," said a statement on its social media page. "It will be rescheduled for later in the year, so keep your tickets."

<br />

The Lollapalooza Argentina festival, in which the rock band was supposed to perform, has also been canceled. "In the face of this unprecedented moment, our main priority is to preserve the health and safety of the public, artists and work teams and to pay attention to the preventive measures of the government and health authorities," the announcement said. "We will share more information soon on our website and on social media."