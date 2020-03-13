The IMC cites the coronavirus as the reason behind the rescheduling of the 2020 Latino Awards

%MINIFYHTMLea2d83274ef25f8f3da8df0fd949b00a11% %MINIFYHTMLea2d83274ef25f8f3da8df0fd949b00a12%

The 27th annual Latino Awards is originally scheduled for Los Angeles on March 31, but organizers are prioritizing health and safety amid the pandemic.

Music rights management organization BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) has postponed its 27th annual Latino Awards due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release released Tuesday afternoon, March 10, the organization cited concerns about the recent outbreak, which has seen global cases rise to more than 119,000, with more than 4,300 deaths, as the reason behind the move. .

"The health and safety of our employees and affiliates is our number one priority, and as a result, BMI has postponed its next Latino Awards show, originally scheduled for March 31 in Los Angeles," the statement read. "We plan to reschedule the Latino Awards at a later date and hope to honor Wisin and Yandel (Wisin and Yandel) with our President's Award and celebrating our talented family of Latin music creators. "

The company added: "BMI will continue to evaluate all upcoming events on a case-by-case basis."

A new date for the ceremony has yet to be announced.

Numerous event plans have been thrown into chaos due to the spread of the coronavirus, including the postponement of the California-based Coachella and Stagecoach festivals.

Musicians included Virgin, Queen, Ciara, BTS (The Bangtan Boys) Y Mariah Carey I have also canceled shows.