The Golden Contract: Hosea Burton Warns Light Heavyweight Rivals He's Hitting Harder Than Ever | Boxing news

Hosea Burton beat Bob Ajisafe to reserve a spot in the semifinals of The Golden Contract

Hosea Burton says she only took a glimpse of her knockout power in The Golden Contract and believes that her semifinal opponent will receive a painful surprise.

The former British champion brought down Bob Ajisafe after just six seconds in his quarterfinal victory to reserve a place in the final four of the MTK Global tournament with Liam Conroy, Serge Michel, Ricards Bolotniks at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday, March 20. , live at Sky Sports.

Burton hopes to propel himself back to contending in major fights, having lost his British belt in a lone loss to Frank Buglioni in 2016, and intends to deliver two emphatic wins.

"I think my hitting power is better than ever for this semifinal," Burton told MTK Global. "I'm fit and strong and I can't wait until fight night."

"I'm still not sure who I will choose if I win the Ballon d'Or in the draw. I'll see what happens that day."

"I try not to look too far ahead. I was already imagining fights beyond Frank Buglioni before fighting him and I learned to keep myself a little more punished. I still haven't won this competition and I'm not counting my chickens before they are born

"They are all good fighters. Michel is a complete boxer with skill and has a bit of strength. Conroy has improved a lot in the last two years and could cause problems for anyone. Bolotniks also looks quite strong but it would be interesting to see how his endurance in the second half of a fight.

"I have to beat two of these men to win the competition. It's as simple as that. I want to show everyone that I'm still here."