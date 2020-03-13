The famous daughter of B.I.G. complains that she is only known as the famous daughter of the late father

Instagram

In a new interview, T & # 39; yanna Wallace reveals how everyone associated her clothing line with her rapper father, who died in March 1997, more than her, to her dismay.

T & # 39; yanna Wallace wants people to start seeing her as more than just the daughter of the late rapper Notorious BIG.. In a new interview, he complained about the matter and expressed his desire to make a name for himself.

Speaking to Page Six at the launch of her Notoriouss clothing line, the aspiring designer revealed how everyone associated her clothing line with her deceased father rather than her, to her dismay. "I don't like it when people say, 'Oh, that's Biggie's daughter,' because that's not my name," he admitted.

Fortunately, it was all in the past. "Now everyone knows T & # 39; yanna Wallace's Notoriouss clothes. I hardly hear 'Biggie's daughter'. I listen to T & # 39; yanna first, and I like that," he shared.

T & # 39; yanna told the store that she wanted to be known as herself and make "a name for me". She went on to say, "I don't want to live on my father's money. You want to earn my own money. I worked in the cafeteria for a year while attending Penn State."

T & # 39; yanna had just come out of her successful first fashion show that took place on Tuesday, March 10. Sharing the great moment on her Instagram account, she wrote: "My first fashion show was a success. Thank you @alyiv & @chasitycoxpr for dealing with my crazy ** these past few months putting this together. We created something special last night and I am very proud to we ".

"Thanks to all my models, staff, family, @jaycritch, and @ casanova_2x for making this evening amazing!" added in the caption along with some photos taken at the event. "I can't wait until my next show!"

Born Christopher Christopher Latore Wallace, Biggie was killed by an unknown assailant in a shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. His autopsy showed that only the final shot was fatal when it entered his right hip and struck his colon. , liver, heart and left lung before stopping at his left shoulder. He, who is widely considered to be one of the best rappers of all time, was only 24 years old when he was killed.