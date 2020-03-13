The COVID-19 pandemic has an increasing cost in lives and the economy

%MINIFYHTML1499dcb7210418bfb30e93714fc4e8eb11% %MINIFYHTML1499dcb7210418bfb30e93714fc4e8eb12%

A week of vertiginous increase has seen the coronavirus pandemic it spread to more than 120 countries, with high-ranking members of governments around the world among those affected. All aspects of modern life have been affected as Western countries, including the United States, increasingly adopt the kinds of control measures that appear to have helped China overcome the worst of its COVID-19 outbreak.

For Friday school closings and cancellations of events in the United States and Europe they were piling up so fast it was difficult to follow up, a sign that more political leaders are swallowing the bitter pill that health experts are imposing on them: take the economic hit and do whatever you can to slow the spread of the crisis. virus now, or pay a higher price later.

While more than half of the approximately 128,000 people who have contracted the virus worldwide have already recovered, the number of human lives and dollars is already staggering, and is expected to worsen long before it improves. More than 4,700 people have died, including 42 in the US USA Economists warn that the world could be heading for a recession and that global stock markets have already bleeding about $ 16 billion in value.

Feeding fear in financial markets and towns and cities around the world is the simple fact that four months after it started making headlines, COVID-19 remains an aura of mystery. With very different figures in various countries, it is still unclear how deadly the disease is, how easily it spreads, or how many undetected cases may be lurking around the world.

Protective equipment workers operate a direct access COVID-19 mobile test center on March 13, 2020 in New Rochelle, New York. Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images



The race to better understand it requires a huge increase in patient test data. The Trump administration is still playing catch up With those efforts, and as the virus derails election year activities, the White House is also facing increasing pressure on what critics of the two main parties saying was a poorly coordinated response.

As more lawmakers in Washington close their offices and tell staff to work from home, they continue to haggle with the White House over a massive bailout package to help Americans and American companies bear the burdens caused by the rapidly spreading disease.

For detailed information on coronavirus prevention and treatment, visit the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. here.