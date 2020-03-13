The closure of the coronavirus causes fear among the poor of Manila | Philippines News

Manila, Philippines – Cecil Carino agonized over his decision. On Thursday night, the San Roque resident, a labyrinth of makeshift, narrow dwellings buried in the heart of Quezon City, heard Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte issue a closing order for Metro Manila due to the coronavirus pandemic, It has now spread to more than 114 countries.

The unprecedented blockade, which will take effect between March 15 and April 14, will prevent domestic travel in and out of the capital and limit more than 12 million people to the area.

She gave Carino, 37, less than two days to choose between waiting for the confinement with her family or taking her children to a relative's house on the outskirts of Manila and leaving her husband, a construction worker, behind. .

"(He) will stay. No job, no pay," he said. "But the company may close, maybe tomorrow."

In his speech, Duterte promised to deploy police and military to instill "peace and order,quot; during the shutdown, which was recommended that same day by an interagency committee. He insisted that the measure "is not martial law."

Cecil Corina, 37, San Roque resident in Quezon City, Metro Manila (Nick Aspinwall / Al Jazeera)

But authorities have not disclosed provisions for financial assistance and health care subsidies, leaving impoverished neighborhoods like San Roque, home to about 6,000 families, in a state of "confusion and panic," said Dr. Joshua San Pedro, coordinator. of the Coalition for the right of people to health.

"It seemed above all to be a military and police solution rather than a health intervention," he said.

The closing order recommends instituting city-wide quarantines in any of the 16 cities and municipalities of Metro Manila, in case they report more than two positive cases in different communities.

This has already happened in Quezon City, which has so far reported six of the country's 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Quezon City only has a population of over three million.

It could keep San Roque residents, many of whom work in construction or security in other cities and earn less than the P537 area daily minimum wage ($ 10.52), stranded from their jobs and in financial danger.

"I was hoping the president would address that situation," said Carino. "That is why people are panicking. We are not sure."

Workers will be stranded in the metropolis

San Roque, an informal settlement, has struggled against demolition orders for more than a decade designed to clear land for condos and a casino. Its residents have more pressing concerns now.

The Philippines reported on 61 of its 64 coronavirus cases in the past week, drawing strong criticism of the government's slow preparation for the pandemic.

Ely Aboga, a security guard at a shopping mall in Makati, said he is "very scared,quot; by the virus and fears that his neighbors in San Roque are not informed of its severity.

The 52-year-old lawyer said he plans to bring food and clothing to work in case he is stranded, but has not bought supplies for his wife and four children. He knows that he could lose his job at any time if his workplace is closed.

"My payday isn't until next week," he said. "I can't buy anything now."

Ely Advocates He said he plans to bring food and clothing to work in case he gets blocked by the shutdown. (Nick Aspinwall / Al Jazeera)

An estimated three million people, who live outside Metro Manila, commute to the capital every day to work.

On Thursday, the Home Secretary said these workers would be allowed to commute daily, provided they show evidence of their employment.

This will stop thousands of "informal workers," such as tricycle drivers and street vendors, said Kai Ra Cabaron, a public information officer for Kadamay, an advocacy group for poor urban communities.

On Friday, the Philippine trade office said informal workers should find work outside Metro Manila during the shutdown if they are not registered.

"They would not have the documentation, the address of their company," said Cabarón. "They have their pedicabs, their jeepneys, or their assets."

"The government is not thinking about these people."

& # 39; Social distancing & # 39;

In his speech, Duterte said that the authorities would enforce social distancing measures in public areas, including mass transportation, which will continue to operate.

One in five people in the Philippines lives in extreme poverty

This is impossible in densely populated and impoverished communities like San Roque, where families live in one or two-bedroom homes and share bathrooms with neighbors. On Friday afternoon, water was cut off in parts of the community, preventing residents from washing their hands.

Lack of running water, access to nutritious food and deteriorating housing conditions in poor communities make "tips such as hand washing, good nutrition and quarantine a matter of privilege," said San Pedro.

"The only thing that can continue with social distancing is to minimize the kiss Kiss"- a traditional hug or kiss on the cheek – said Estrelieta Bagasbas, president of Kadamay San Roque.

"But because the houses are small, they cannot afford the distance."

Bagasbas, 64, fears residents will not visit the hospital if they get sick.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said coronavirus tests would be free, but residents are used to being charged around P2,000 ($ 40) for a visit to the doctor, he said.

Some residents do not care. The children, sitting side by side, played in a game room; At the next door, the young people crowded into a billiard room. Few residents wore masks or hand sanitizers; some offered the usual handshakes instead of the now recommended elbow shots.

But government officials have not visited San Roque to inform residents of the coronavirus pandemic, Bagasbas said. Those who understand the threat of the virus are angry, feeling that they have been left to fend for themselves.

"They are fighting. They are crying over the situation," he said. "Where's our president? Where's our mayor?"

Coronavirus: Is it too late to stop it? The | In the front

Shortage of tests and hospitals.

There is a severe shortage of COVID-19 tests in the Philippines, and the country's health workers are overburdened. Last fall, it was reported that the health department budget was reduced by P10bn ($ 195.8m).

The WHO Philippines told Al Jazeera in an email that "we have supported supplies for the Tropical Medicine Research Institute," a hospital in Manila, "enough for 3,000 tests and will deliver another 1,000 kits scheduled to arrive on Friday (13 of March). "

Local media reported on Friday that several coronavirus patients and suspected cases had attempted to escape mandatory quarantines, fleeing hospitals and trying to travel abroad.

Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas said Friday that violators of the blockade would be subject to arrest. The country's severely overcrowded prisons are not prepared to handle the spread of the coronavirus.

Patients "should be monitored, not through oppressive measures, but by encouraging their participation in their right to health," said San Pedro.

Coronavirus: a global pandemic

The pandemonium state has left Carino unsure of what to do. She has enough money to take her children to Mindoro, an island south of Manila, for about three weeks, but not if the confinement lasts longer. (Later on Friday, part of Mindoro said it would be quarantined starting Saturday.)

"Maybe we can survive," he said. "After that, I don't know how."

Experts have warned that Filipinos fleeing Metro Manila into the countryside may carry the virus to areas not equipped to test and treat positive patients.

Carino said he was still considering staying in San Roque and using the transportation money for food. More than anything, she wanted guidance and security from the government.

"Insure people for (their) basic needs," he said, "so that people don't panic."