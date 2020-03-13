The cause of the death of & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Alum Tyler Gwozdz confirmed, but could be modified

Instagram

The Palm Beach County medical examiner in Florida has listed his death as & # 39; an accident & # 39; as a result of opioid (heroin) toxicity & # 39 ;, but it is observed that the substance could be different from heroin.

Tyler Gwozdz died of an accidental overdose. Almost two months after "High school"The alum tragically passed away at the age of 29, the Florida Palm Beach County coroner discovered that the cause of her death was" a result of the toxicity of opioids (heroin). "

The medical examiner's reports listed Gwozdz's death as "an accident" and further revealed his girlfriend's admission that she used heroin some time before her death in January. "Given this information and the lack of admission samples to prove his death, it is best classified as opioid (heroin) toxicity," according to documents obtained by E! News read.

The reports also suggested that the amendment could be made in the future. "It is possible that the offending agent could have been a different substance than heroin. However, under the circumstances, it is better classified as such. If additional information is obtained in the future, it will be evaluated and, if necessary, the cause of modified death, "he continued detailing.

According to The Sun, autopsy reports have also mentioned that the Hannah brown Suitor in season 15 of the dating show had been addicted to narcotics since suffering a knee injury in his high school days.

Gwozdz was found unanswered in a closed bathroom at her friend's home in Boca Raton, Florida, in mid-January. When the police caught up with him, he was alive but in critical condition. He was soon transported to an intensive care unit for what was believed to be a drug overdose. He died a little over a week later.

Following Gwozdz's death, the producers of "Bachelor" issued a statement of condolence. "We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler's passing today. Our thoughts go out to the Gwozdz family and their friends," read their statement posted on the Bachelor Nation blog.

Fellow contestant Luke Stone He also paid tribute to the late television personality. "I lost one of my closest friends today: Tyler, I will miss you every day, I will miss our long conversations about nonsense on the phone, I will miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us. We as friends "he tweeted. "I love you so much, man."