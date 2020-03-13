The Bachelor Producer finally responds to Peter Weber rumors

Another long-standing Single The rumor has been officially discredited.
Julie LaPlaca, the producer that some fans supposed had struck up an affair with Peter WeberHe took to Instagram on Friday with his side of the story.
"Yes, that was @pilot_pete in the brown jacket, no we didn't kiss at midnight," Julie captioned a photo from her New Year's Eve festivities, sparking speculation. "But whoever ends up as their co-pilot for life is a lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold."
Single franchise host Chris Harrison He also recently denied the rumors, recounting David Spade in his evening show, "We can say categorically that it's a big no."
"Julie is the producer. There is nothing there," he said.
Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams scoffed at the duo and commented on Julie's post: "This was my favorite story of the season."
Kristina Schulman He wrote: "Love your friendship! You are an incredible human."
Julie made things clear a day after Peter revealed that he and Madison Prewett they were no longer going to pursue a jobSingle relationship.
"Believe me, it was not easy for either of us to agree, but after many honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes the most sense for both of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure," announced the 28-year-old pilot on Instagram.
As seen at the end of Monday night, Peter proposed and committed to Hannah Ann Sluss, before canceling him to give his relationship with Madison another chance. Pete's family strongly disapproved of his decision, but he has since repaired any injuries and they have been spending time together again.
Peter addressed reports of a Weber family dispute earlier today. Find out what he said here.
