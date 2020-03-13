The Bachelor Producer finally responds to Peter Weber rumors

Another long-standing Single The rumor has been officially discredited.

Julie LaPlaca, the producer that some fans supposed had struck up an affair with Peter WeberHe took to Instagram on Friday with his side of the story.

"Yes, that was @pilot_pete in the brown jacket, no we didn't kiss at midnight," Julie captioned a photo from her New Year's Eve festivities, sparking speculation. "But whoever ends up as their co-pilot for life is a lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold."

Single franchise host Chris Harrison He also recently denied the rumors, recounting David Spade in his evening show, "We can say categorically that it's a big no."

"Julie is the producer. There is nothing there," he said.