The 42 Apple stores in China have reopened

Apple has reopened its 42 brand-name retail stores in China as of today, a company spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg and Reuters. All stores closed in early February as China restricted travel in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak, but have been gradually reopened in recent weeks.

Apple said the closing of stores in China, one of the company's largest markets, was the main reason it was forced to revise its quarterly downward guidance last month. While the situation in China may be improving, Apple is likely to be affected elsewhere as the virus spreads around the world. This week, the company closed all 17 stores in Italy after the government closed the country.

"It seems to me that China is controlling the coronavirus," CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with Fox Business two weeks ago. "I mean you look at the numbers, they are going down day by day. And so I am very optimistic there." Cook went on to point out that Apple's suppliers were reopening factories, the closure of which had also caused Apple to downgrade due to projected supply restrictions.