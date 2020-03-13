The $ 399 Escobar Fold is actually a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a sticker – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLedc791e1e8cfeccaefcf6c9f8452d3c611% %MINIFYHTMLedc791e1e8cfeccaefcf6c9f8452d3c612%

Escobar Fold phones are supposed to be affordable, high-end flip phones, manufactured by a company run by the infamous Escobar family.

However, folding phones are not original or imitation devices. They're phones from other companies, like the Samsung-made Galaxy Fold, likely used to scam unsuspecting users.

Well-known tech critic Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) explains exactly what is happening in a new video, proving that the Escobar Fold 2 is actually a Galaxy Fold covered in a gold sticker.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Folding phones may be the future, but it will be a longer time until smartphone manufacturers can deliver durable and affordable folding phones. The Galaxy Z Flip that Samsung has just released is better built than its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold, and is much more affordable. But it is still a phone that you must handle carefully to avoid damage. So if you see any promise of an affordable foldable phone, which also looks good and contains high-end specs, you'd better run down the hills. No one can produce such devices, especially a company associated with the Escobar family. So far we have shown you two Escobar folding phones, including the Escobar Fold 1 and Fold 2, and we recommend that you do not buy any of them, no matter how good those deals seem. If you're still not convinced, you should check out Marques Brownlee's "review,quot; of the Fold 2, which is precisely the type of phone he thought it was, a poorly disguised Galaxy Fold.

I say "check,quot; because the famous YouTuber technician doesn't check the phone in the clip. Instead, Brownlee explains why it's likely to be a huge scam and why you should avoid any device with the Escobar brand.

%MINIFYHTMLedc791e1e8cfeccaefcf6c9f8452d3c613% %MINIFYHTMLedc791e1e8cfeccaefcf6c9f8452d3c614%

The Escobar Fold 2 is just a Galaxy Fold phone covered in a gold sticker. The sticker peels off easily, revealing the Samsung brand you expect for the phone. There is no way that anyone in the world can sell this phone for $ 399, not even Samsung.

%MINIFYHTMLedc791e1e8cfeccaefcf6c9f8452d3c615% %MINIFYHTMLedc791e1e8cfeccaefcf6c9f8452d3c616%

The entire operation appears to be a big hoax meant to steal your money. Escobar would fulfill some requests to influencers and celebrities and then use the coverage to "sell,quot; phones to regular users. Regular buyers, meanwhile, would not receive anything shipped to your door or we will refund your money.

YouTuber explains his experience with the Escobar firm in great detail, revealing that he bought both Escobar phones out of curiosity. The first Fold was "upgraded,quot; to a new model because it was a celebrity that Escobar contacted earlier, to ensure phone coverage. The second phone was purchased under a different name and the order has not been fulfilled.

Obviously, the first-generation Escobar phone isn't an original creation either, it's a Flexpai flip phone dressed to look like a cheap flip phone.

If you have ordered any of these two devices in any way, chances are you will never get your money back or receive any phone. The cheapest foldable phone you can buy right now, and the only one that deserves your attention, is the Galaxy Z Flip, which is priced at $ 1,380.

Brownlee's video follows below, and it's definitely entertaining as it covers the whole story of this Escobar foldable phone hoax.