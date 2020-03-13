The & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; star, Teresa Giudice, is considering freezing the eggs to try Baby Boy

Life without husband Joe Giudice appears to be going well for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and in the second part of the show's reunion, she revealed that she is considering freezing her eggs in case she's ready to attempt a child in the future.

Teresa is the proud mother of four daughters.

"I would love to have a little boy!" she said to Andy Cohen. "I could freeze my eggs, you never know," he continued.

Whatever happens, Teresa says she wants a Jewish husband next time.

"My first man was Italian, I want my next man to be Jewish. I heard that Jewish men are the best husbands," he shared. "I want someone to talk to me gently and sweetly, I want to be beautiful with him. I ended up with all the Italian, the tough guy. I'm tired of it. I want something different," she added.

Here are the highlights from this week's episode: