The & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; star, Teresa Giudice, is considering freezing the eggs to try Baby Boy

Life without husband Joe Giudice appears to be going well for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and in the second part of the show's reunion, she revealed that she is considering freezing her eggs in case she's ready to attempt a child in the future.

Teresa is the proud mother of four daughters.

"I would love to have a little boy!" she said to Andy Cohen. "I could freeze my eggs, you never know," he continued.

