The & # 39; magic season & # 39; Dayton ends up as the biggest 'what would happen' of the NCAA tournament

The 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament was canceled on Thursday due to the threat of coronavirus in the United States, and a national champion will not be crowned for the first time since 1939.

Each of those 68 teams will make their own unique national title case, but Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, in an interview with ESPN, was quick to select one.

"This is a magical Dayton team, probably the best Dayton team I can remember in modern basketball." Boeheim said. "They have a legitimate shot to get to the Final Four, even win."

Dayton, who had a 29-2 record in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, will take that unique place in NCAA basketball history. After all, it was the three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio on Monday that partly started the chain reaction of university cancellations knowing that the First Four were supposed to be played in Dayton on March 17-18.

It was the right decision to cancel the tournament. We cannot overemphasize that. However, it will leave that "what if,quot; question to teams that believed they could win it all.

With all due respect to the other six teams that had championship odds of 12-1 or better, the Flyers had the most compelling story.

Kansas (9/2), Michigan State (8/1), Duke (10/1) and Kentucky (12/1) are all regulars of the Final Four. It would have been incredible to see any of these teams do it again, especially the Spartans who know that guard Cassius Winston lost his brother Zachary on November 10, 2019.

Gonzaga (8/1) could have made that elusive championship run under coach Mark Few. Baylor (12/1) could have made that breakthrough like Texas Tech with Scott Drew. We are not devaluing any of those programs or what it would have meant for those schools to win it all.

Dayton, however, fits Cinderella's profile a bit more than everyone else.

The Flyers have not been in the Final Four since 1967, when they encountered the first of UCLA's seven consecutive national championship teams with John Wooden in the title game. Before being known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lew Alcinfdor had 20 points and 18 rebounds in a 79-64 victory.

The Flyers have been waiting to return ever since. The Elite Eight races in 1984 and 2014 were exciting, but this year's team was the first to fit the mold of the national championship.

After all, Dayton had the perfect player to lead that race. The first-team All-American Obi Toppin averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and would have wowed those who hadn't seen him, just like Davidson's Stephen Curry in 2008.

Curry led the Wildcats to Elite Eight before NBA stardom. How far would Toppin have taken the Flyers with each high-flying dunk?

Toppin also had help. Guards Jalen Crutcher (15.1 points per game), Trey Landers (10.5 points per game) and Ibi Watson (10.1 points per game) averaged double figures, and Anthony Grant was Sporting News Coach of the Year. It is one of those teams that had all the right parts.

For Atlantic 10, a conference that a Final Four team hasn't had since Marcus Camby brought John Coipari to that round in Massachusetts in 1996 would have been huge. This was the best conference opportunity since Jameer Nelson and Delonte West brought St. Joe & # 39; s to the Elite Eight in 2004. It was a fun team with the same profile.

Instead, we wonder how the Flyers would have reacted to that spotlight. He's going to end up being a hypothetical much like neighboring Cincinnati in 2000, who still regrets losing Kenyon Martin to a broken leg before the 2000 NCAA Tournament.

This is how this Dayton team will be remembered once the threat of the coronavirus has passed and sporting events in the US resume. USA That could be weeks or months from now, and the NCAA made the right decision by canceling the three-week tournament.

It took away the magic of the moment, but Boeheim's point on the Flyers will stand the test of time.

It really was a magical team.