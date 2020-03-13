The 3 best vegetarian places in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Craving vegetarian food?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best vegetarian places around Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when the cravings arise.

Shoppers in the Detroit area historically spend more in the winter at restaurants than at any other time of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online review management. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit area restaurants grew to $ 25 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% more than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Brooklyn Street Local

First on the list is Brooklyn Street Local. Located at 1266 Michigan Ave. in Corktown, the restaurant and vegetarian / vegan restaurant is the highest rated vegetarian restaurant in Detroit, with four stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp.

2. Detroit Vegan Soul

Detroit Vegan Soul of North Rosedale Park, located at 19614 Grand River Ave., is another top pick, with Yelpers giving the place vegan and vegetarian, offering soul food and more, four stars out of 111 reviews.

3. Greenroom Salads

Greenroom Salads, a vegetarian place offering sandwiches, salads and more centrally located, is another option, with four stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head to 500 Griswold, Suite 220 to see for yourself.

